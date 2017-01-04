Did you know that one of George Michael’s biggest fans is James Corden?

"The Late Late Show” host discussed the "Freedom! '90" singer's December death, stating, “I feel like I've loved George Michael as long as I've loved music.”



Corden revealed not only did a charity sketch he did with George Michael in 2011 inspire the super popular "Carpool Karaoke" series, it's what convinced mega diva Mariah Carey to do the show.



He says, “Her words were, 'If it's good enough for George, then it's good enough for me. I'll do it.' So we all have so much to thank him for, for the music that he's given that will last forever, but we personally, here at this show, we owe him so much.”



Beautifully said, James.