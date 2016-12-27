George Michael’s boyfriend found him lying ‘peacefully’ in bed

Fadi Fawaz, a celebrity hair stylist, had been in a relationship with iconic singer George Michael for nearly five years before the pop star’s death on Christmas. Fawaz has opened up with more details about that tragic day. Fawaz, now a photographer says that he who found Michael’s body in bed. He told the “Telegraph” that the couple was supposed to have Christmas lunch together. “I went round there to wake him up and he was just gone, lying peacefully in bed. We don't know what happened yet.” He also tweeted about the experience.