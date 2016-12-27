ADVERTISEMENT
Tuesday, December 27, 2016
George Michael’s boyfriend found him lying ‘peacefully’ in bed

The celebrity hair stylist shared details about the singer’s death.

Fadi Fawaz, a celebrity hair stylist, had been in a relationship with iconic singer George Michael for nearly five years before the pop star’s death on Christmas. Fawaz has opened up with more details about that tragic day. Fawaz, now a photographer says that he who found Michael’s body in bed. He told the “Telegraph” that the couple was supposed to have Christmas lunch together. “I went round there to wake him up and he was just gone, lying peacefully in bed. We don't know what happened yet.” He also tweeted about the experience.

While the Telegraph is reporting that the 53-year-old was battling a heroin addiction, his partner only wants fans and friends to keep the good in mind. “I want people to remember him the way he was - he was a beautiful person.” That he was.

Paul Perkins is finally the No. 1 back in New York.

Fantasy football: High on Paul Perkins, J.J. Nelson, sound alarm on Latavius Murray

If you’re still alive at the bitter end, it’s essential to stay active on the waiver wire. Be sure to check out Rotoballer.com’s Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Tool for up-to-the-hour waiver wire advice and ideas, and to follow me @Roto_Dubs for quick-hitting news and analysis.    Roll with the Rookie in NY It took almost the entire season, but rookie Paul Perkins has finally usurped Rashad Jennings as the RB1 in New York. Perkins out-touched Jennings 16 to 13 in Week 16, and should be fully...
Emile Hirsch

Emile Hirsch worries hipsters don't watch horror movies anymore

Not everyone was happy Emile Hirsch was making “The Autopsy of Jane Doe.” It’s a horror movie, a genre not everyone respects. The actor remembers meeting with an acting teacher friend in Los Angeles. He showed her the script for the film, which involves two medical examiners (eventually played by Hirsch and Brian Cox) who find strange and terrifying things when working on the mysterious corpse of a young woman (Olwen Kelly). “She was just disgusted,” Hirsch recalls. “She said ‘Why are you doing...
Chris Sale is now in Boston, but don't be surprised if Dave Dombrowski continues to stack the rotation.

Danny Picard: New Year's resolutions for Bruins, Red Sox, Patriots, Celtics

As you may or may not know, I consider myself a predictions guy. I enjoy making a good prediction. But while we look ahead to a New Year, there are just too many unknowns for me to predict what’s going to happen in 2017. Therefore, I’ve chosen to tell you what promises I’d like Boston’s teams to make. Here’s what I hope will be their New Year’s resolutions, if you will: Bruins Let’s start with the only Boston team (in the four major sports) to not make the playoffs in 2016. As I write this, if...
A view during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Giant Slalom on Nov. 26 in Killington.

We may finally be getting the ski season we deserve

It’s OK to admit it. We deserve this.  “We’re definitely owed a good year after last season,” sad Sarah Wojcik, director for marketing and communications at Ski Vermont, the Green Mountain State’s skiing trade group.  One year after one of the worst skiing weather seasons in recent memory, the 2016-17 skiing and riding season has shot out to a strong start in New England, where consistent snowfall and ideal snowmaking temperatures have resorts breathing a sigh of relief during the all-important...
Actor Eliott Purcell with Tyrone in a scene from the SpeakEasy Stage Company production of "Hand to God."

An uncontrollable puppet comes to life in 'Hand to God'

Everyone has coping mechanisms. For "Hand to God" lead character Jason, though, his method of choice spins out of control. Jason is a quiet, earnest teenager in small town Texas and his mom, a Fundamentalist Christian, makes him join the puppet club that she runs at their local church. Jason’s puppet, called Tyrone, ends up becoming an extension of him to say the things he wishes he could say — but the puppet eventually takes an evil mind of its own. The five-time Tony-nominated play — one of...
A candle is placed in front of a picture of Tu-154 plane, to commemorate passengers and crew members of Russian military plane, which crashed into the Black Sea on its way to Syria on Sunday, at the Sochi International Airport.

Russia says no foul play in jet crash that killed 92

Russia expanded its search on Monday for the remains of a military plane that crashed into the Black Sea, killing all 92 on board, and said pilot error or a technical fault — but not terrorism — were likely to have caused the tragedy. The plane, a Russian Defence Ministry TU-154, was carrying dozens of Red Army Choir singers and dancers to Syria to entertain Russian troops in the run-up to the New Year. Putin designated a national day of mourning on Monday, Dec. 26. Flags were flown at...
Actress Carrie Fisher suffers medical emergency on London-to-L.A. flight

Actress Carrie Fisher suffers medical emergency on London-to-L.A. flight

By Steve Gorman and Alex Dobuzinskis LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Hollywood actress and writer Carrie Fisher, best known for her role as Princess Leia in the "Star Wars" movies, suffered a cardiac episode on Friday during a flight from London to Los Angeles, where she was rushed to a hospital after landing. Fisher, 60, was described by her younger brother, Todd Fisher, as being in critical condition, and he said she remained under medical treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a Los Angeles...
Jim Jarmusch

Jim Jarmusch talks 'Paterson' and that time he almost died

Since his first film, 1980’s “Permanent Vacation,” Jim Jarmusch has done Jim Jarmusch. He’s never been the type of independent filmmaker who was working towards studio work or comic book movies. Every few years, the world receives a new Jarmusch, each gradually paced, minimalist, serious yet playful. This year we’ve gotten two: “Gimme Danger,” his doc about The Stooges, was released in October. And now there’s “Paterson,” in which Adam Driver plays a bus driver and poet (also named Paterson)....

Emile Hirsch
New York

So long Rex Ryan.

Bills fire head coach Rex Ryan

Today 11:58 am Rex Ryan wanted to be an NFL head coach and only an NFL head coach. Two seasons ago, after getting canned by the Jets but before signing on to coach the Bills, the defensive-minded skipper said he would not considering being a defensive coordinator — and that it was either TV or head coaching. Well, get reach for the pro football musings of one of the most interesting characters to stand in an NFL sideline, as several reports confirm that the Bills have fired Ryan. Buffalo had a shot at a...

Philadelphia

10 best Philly sports moments of 20168Photos

10 best Philly sports moments of 2016

Today 11:22 am Things are getting better in the City of Brotherly Love. After one of the worst (if not the worst) calendar year's in city sports history in 2015, Philly hoisted a National Championship (on the Mainline at least), and saw encouraging signs for the future. Here's a look at 10 moment's we will take with us as we turn the page: 1. Villanova wins it all Kris Jenkins will never buy himself a drink in Philadelphia again. At a time when the city needed something to rally around, the Wildcats epic...

Boston

