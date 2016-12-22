Hayley Squires on how 'I, Daniel Blake' is perfect for our grim times

Hayley Squires’ favorite film of 2013 was “The Wolf of Wall Street.” “I was so happy it was unapologetic. Everyone was like, ‘It’s so gratuitous!’ Yeah, because he’s telling the truth! How often do you watch a film nowadays where people don’t apologize for the tone they take?” she tells us, before adding, “It’s kind of like ‘I, Daniel Blake.’”

As it happens, Squires is one of the two stars of “I, Daniel Blake,” the latest from Ken Loach, one of the great poets of the working class. For the last 50 years, the English filmmaker has consistently churned out smart, lived-in and angry films about those who society ignores. Films like “Kes,” “Riff-Raff” and “My Name is Joe” are looks at the downtrodden. Loach has twice taken the top prize at Cannes, first for 2006’s “The Wind That Shakes the Barley,” and earlier this year for “I, Daniel Blake.”

In his latest, the comedian Dave John plays the title character: a sick laborer caught up in a tangled bureaucratic nightmare. Red tape prevents him from receiving disability. He meets Squires’ Katie, who has similar problems receiving benefit checks to feed her two young children. Daniel and Katie join together to fight and to look out for the other.

In America, Loach’s films are peddled on the art house circuit, watched largely by cinephiles. In his native U.K., it’s different.

“He’s not commercial, but he’s kind of a legend,” Squires says. When they shot scenes in a New Castle food bank, people crowded outside, as though he was a celebrity. “They all knew him. These are people who probably watch Hollywood blockbusters. But they recognize him and know him. They know what a figure he is in political context of our country, but also because of the voice he’s given to the working class.”

Squires, 26, grew up watching Loach’s films. She started, at 14, with 2002’s “Sweet Sixteen,” about a Scottish teenager. She cites that — and “Goodfellas” — as the films that made her want to act. She thanks her father, “a massive film buff,” for turning her his movies. “It’s so weird now that I’m in a Ken Loach film,” she says.

Squires studied acting in school. Before Loach came calling, she had small roles on the Channel 4 series “Southcliffe,” with Rory Kinnear and Shirley Henderson, and in last year’s “A Royal Night Out.” In her breakthrough role, she possesses the usual quality you expect from Loach actors: She seems like she was plucked from real life, not from a casting union.

“A lot of people think the actors in Ken Loach films aren’t actors,” Squires explains. “Sometimes that’s the case. A lot of the time it isn’t. He tends to find people who, had their life gone another way, could have easily been in the characters’ situation.”