ADVERTISEMENT
Thursday, December 22, 2016
ADVERTISEMENT
Today 4:41 pm

Hayley Squires on how 'I, Daniel Blake' is perfect for our grim times

The co-star of the latest from Ken Loach talks about working with the legendary filmmaker and how America and England are in similar boats.

Hayley Squires

Hayley Squires

Getty Images

Photo:

Hayley Squires’ favorite film of 2013 was “The Wolf of Wall Street.” “I was so happy it was unapologetic. Everyone was like, ‘It’s so gratuitous!’ Yeah, because he’s telling the truth! How often do you watch a film nowadays where people don’t apologize for the tone they take?” she tells us, before adding, “It’s kind of like ‘I, Daniel Blake.’”

As it happens, Squires is one of the two stars of “I, Daniel Blake,” the latest from Ken Loach, one of the great poets of the working class. For the last 50 years, the English filmmaker has consistently churned out smart, lived-in and angry films about those who society ignores. Films like “Kes,” “Riff-Raff” and “My Name is Joe” are looks at the downtrodden. Loach has twice taken the top prize at Cannes, first for 2006’s “The Wind That Shakes the Barley,” and earlier this year for “I, Daniel Blake.”

In his latest, the comedian Dave John plays the title character: a sick laborer caught up in a tangled bureaucratic nightmare. Red tape prevents him from receiving disability. He meets Squires’ Katie, who has similar problems receiving benefit checks to feed her two young children. Daniel and Katie join together to fight and to look out for the other.

RELATED: Review: "I, Daniel Blake" is typical Ken Loach, only more topical

In America, Loach’s films are peddled on the art house circuit, watched largely by cinephiles. In his native U.K., it’s different.

“He’s not commercial, but he’s kind of a legend,” Squires says. When they shot scenes in a New Castle food bank, people crowded outside, as though he was a celebrity. “They all knew him. These are people who probably watch Hollywood blockbusters. But they recognize him and know him. They know what a figure he is in political context of our country, but also because of the voice he’s given to the working class.”

Squires, 26, grew up watching Loach’s films. She started, at 14, with 2002’s “Sweet Sixteen,” about a Scottish teenager. She cites that — and “Goodfellas” — as the films that made her want to act. She thanks her father, “a massive film buff,” for turning her his movies. “It’s so weird now that I’m in a Ken Loach film,” she says.

Squires studied acting in school. Before Loach came calling, she had small roles on the Channel 4 series “Southcliffe,” with Rory Kinnear and Shirley Henderson, and in last year’s “A Royal Night Out.” In her breakthrough role, she possesses the usual quality you expect from Loach actors: She seems like she was plucked from real life, not from a casting union.

“A lot of people think the actors in Ken Loach films aren’t actors,” Squires explains. “Sometimes that’s the case. A lot of the time it isn’t. He tends to find people who, had their life gone another way, could have easily been in the characters’ situation.”

I, Daniel Blake

Hayley Squires, center, plays a single mother dealing with the bureaucratic red tape of England's employment agency in Ken Loach's "I, Daniel Blake."

Sundance Selects

Photo:

One of his tricks for getting lived-in performances is not ever giving his actors a full script until the last time they’ve called “cut” on the final day of shooting. Instead, he “drip-feeds” them the script day-by-day. Everything is shot chronologically.

“It’s an actor’s dream to not have the script sitting in your head — to think, ‘By day 15 I’ve got to get to this point,’” Squires says. “It takes the pressure off. It makes your job so much easier and so much more enjoyable. The fact that he trusts that you are going to be able to reach that point on your own makes you invest more.”

Loach didn’t even reveal the ending of “I, Daniel Blake” to his two main stars until they were shooting the scenes in question. We won’t reveal it either, but it’s shocking enough that Squires was happy when, after shooting one of the scenes, Loach invited her and others out for Chinese food, making sure she wouldn’t simply go back to her hotel to cry.

As preparation, Squires visited with women in similar situations, who live in homeless hostels or had moved on to their own apartments. The hostel rooms tended to be small — smaller, she says, than even our modest interview room — and it had to house an entire family.

“You pick up on how they interacted with their kids, as well as the energy of these women, who’ve been beaten so badly by the system that’s supposed to look after them,” she explains. “A lot of them survive with an energy of anger, or they’re consistently pissed off. If they weren’t consistently pissed off, they would break.

“They say if you don’t laugh, you cry. If you don’t have anything to laugh about or anyone to laugh with — if it’s just you and your kids — the only thing to do is be angry. I think anger is an amazing energy. It can be very dangerous, but it can also give a lifeline to people who need to see things through.”

Since “I, Daniel Blake” made its Cannes premiere, much has changed. Brexit, only an idea back in May, indeed happened, followed half a year later by the Trump election. (“You’ve got nightmare politicians and so do we,” Squire tells us.) Loach’s latest is suddenly not just another Ken Loach movie, but a film with its finger accidentally yet firmly on the pulse, speaking to the very people who will be most affected by their nation’s removal from the EU. But it also speaks to Americans.

“It will be interesting to see what happens when ‘Daniel Blake’ comes out here, because our film is very unapologetic in its left wing views,” Squire tells us. “The reason it’s made that way is because the working class has been infiltrated by the media and by politicians, in order to be separated — to create a class war amongst ourselves. They tell them they’re going to get their country back, they’re going to make Britain great again. It’s propaganda for the working class to divide them and keep them down.

“Ken said at Cannes, ‘That’s how the right rises,’” Squires recalls. “That’s why I’m glad the movie’s coming out here. It’s a political voice. It’s saying all is not lost. We’ve just got to come together.”

Follow Matt Prigge on Twitter @mattprigge

More about MATT PRIGGE

John Hamburg

John Hamburg on bringing Bryan Cranston back to comedy with 'Why Him?'

Sixteen years ago, John Hamburg co-wrote “Meet the Parents.” He loosely revisits the idea of a woman’s new guy meeting his potential future in-laws with “Why Him?” This time, Hamburg reverses the plot: It’s the parents (played by Bryan Cranston and Megan Mullally) who visit the new guy (James Franco). Cranston’s Ned is none-too-pleased to discover his daughter (Zoey Deutch) is in love with Franco’s Laird, a nouveau riche Silicon Valley god, who’s heavily tattooed, very randy and something of a...
Review: 'Toni Erdmann' is that hilarious epic German comedy you asked forReview: At least 'Why Him?' boasts James Franco in funny mode'A Monster Calls' is an unusually grim children's movie
John Hamburg

John Hamburg on bringing Bryan Cranston back to comedy with 'Why Him?'

Sixteen years ago, John Hamburg co-wrote “Meet the Parents.” He loosely revisits the idea of a woman’s new guy meeting his potential future in-laws with “Why Him?” This time, Hamburg reverses the plot: It’s the parents (played by Bryan Cranston and Megan Mullally) who visit the new guy (James Franco). Cranston’s Ned is none-too-pleased to discover his daughter (Zoey Deutch) is in love with Franco’s Laird, a nouveau riche Silicon Valley god, who’s heavily tattooed, very randy and something of a...
We like the Buccaneers as they battle for a playoff spot Saturday.

NFL Week 16 best bets: Take Titans, Buccaneers, Falcons on the road

Roll with the road teams in this weekend’s NFC South tilts. Tennessee Titans (-4.5) at Jacksonville Jaguars This is a fairly generous spread in favor of Tennessee. The Titans come into this tilt off back-to-back wins against the Broncos and Chiefs, while the Jaguars have lost nine straight and just fired head coach Gus Bradley following their loss at Houston in which they blew a double-digit lead. The Titans have the upper hand in the trenches against Jacksonville. Tennessee’s rushing attack...
Hayley Squires

Hayley Squires on how 'I, Daniel Blake' is perfect for our grim times

Hayley Squires’ favorite film of 2013 was “The Wolf of Wall Street.” “I was so happy it was unapologetic. Everyone was like, ‘It’s so gratuitous!’ Yeah, because he’s telling the truth! How often do you watch a film nowadays where people don’t apologize for the tone they take?” she tells us, before adding, “It’s kind of like ‘I, Daniel Blake.’” As it happens, Squires is one of the two stars of “I, Daniel Blake,” the latest from Ken Loach, one of the great poets of the working class. For the last...
Passenger removed from flight after confrontation with Ivanka Trump

Passenger removed from flight after confrontation with Ivanka Trump

By Amy Tennery NEW YORK (Reuters) - A JetBlue airline passenger, who media outlets and a witness described as making angry remarks at the sight of Ivanka Trump on his flight, was removed from the plane on Thursday by the airline. JetBlue Airways Corp confirmed in a statement that a passenger had been removed from a flight set to depart from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport, but provided no information on the incident. Another passenger on the flight, Marc Scheff, said that when...
Toni Erdmann

'Toni Erdmann' is that hilarious epic German comedy you asked for

‘Toni Erdmann’ Director: Maren Ade Stars: Sandra Huller, Peter Simonischek Rating: R 5 (out of 5) Globes Bear with us while we sell you on the greatness of a near-three-hour German comedy that has the same plot as an Adam Sandler movie. In “Toni Erdmann,” an eccentric father named Winifried (Peter Simonischek) wreaks untold havoc on the life of his workaholic daughter Ines (Sandra Huller). That roughly describes the setup for the Sandler joint “That’s My Boy.” But anything can be a masterpiece...
New Year's Eve at The Diamond Bar includes this "Super-Special, Semi-Secular Pop-up Gondola Confessional" where you can atone for your 2016 sins with Park Church Pastor Amy Kienzle.

Confess your sins of 2016 at The Diamond Bar on New Year’s Eve

Calling all sinners and beer drinkers! 2016 was a bad, bad year. But maybe you were kind of bad, too? Related: 7 ways to ring in the new year in New York City  On New Year’s Eve, Greenpoint craft beer hub The Diamond will transform its backyard gondola (which could double as a clutch make-out booth) into a pop-up confessional, with an actual pastor: Amy Kienzle of Park Church, a Lutheran ministry located nearby at McGolrick Park.  They’re calling it “semi-secular,” but “super-special,” and we...
Why Him?

At least 'Why Him?' boasts James Franco in funny mode

‘Why Him?’ Director: John Hamburg Stars: Bryan Cranston, James Franco Rating: R 2 (out of 5) Globes The James Franco ranking, from best to worst: Intentionally funny Franco, then serious Franco, then unintentionally funny Franco. “Why Him?” is hardly the triumphant return to comedy Bryan Cranston deserved. But it does have intentionally funny Franco. As in “The Interview,” “Pineapple Express” and even as “himself” in “This is the End,” this holiday comedy lets him rip as a loveable idiot — a...
A Monster Calls

'A Monster Calls' is an unusually grim children's movie

‘A Monster Calls’ Director: J.A. Bayona Stars: Lewis MacDougall, Felicity Jones Rating: PG-13 4 (out of 5) Globes Go after your dreams. Overcome adversity. Believe in yourself. You are special. These are the messages children’s movies offer young viewers. “A Monster Calls” preaches none of this, but it does add these lessons to the pile: Life is hard. People are complicated. Emotions are messy. Your loved ones will one day die and you can do nothing to stop that. These are not, perhaps,...

Most Commented

ADVERTISEMENT

New York

The Radio City Rockettes listen as Donald Trump speaks during a ceremony to help The Salvation Army kick off its annual Christmas kettle effort at the Trump Tower Atrium Nov. 23, 2004 in New York City.

Radio City Rockettes will kick off Trump presidency with inauguration performance

Today 7:33 pm Andrea Bocelli backed out. Elton John declined. There are rumors the Beach Boys might go for it, but the Rockettes are indeed scheduled to perform at Donald Trump's inauguration. "The Radio City Rockettes, an original American brand, have performed at Radio City Music Hall since 1932 and, as treasured American icons, have taken part in some of the nation's most illustrious events such as Super Bowl halftime shows, Macy's Thanksgiving Day parades..." James L. Dolan, executive chairman of The...

Philadelphia

State sen. Vincent Hughes, at podium, announces new funding to fight lead poisoning, joined by, from left: City Councilman Curtis Jones, State Rep. Morgan Cephas, Congressman Bob Brady, City Councilwoman Helen Gym and Jerome Shabazz, executive director of the Overbrook Environmental Education Center.

Hughes announces $125K in new grants to fight lead poisoning

Today 6:48 pm State Sen. Vincent Hughes announced Thursday that he has successfully brought together $125,000 in new grants to help fund Philly's fight against lead poisoning. While lead poisoning rates have dropped dramatically among Philly children, it's still twice as high as the rest of the nation. In 2015, 369 children tested with blood-lead levels above 10 micrograms per deciliter, according to the city. Another 1,477 children had blood-lead levels between five and nine micrograms per deciliter. When...

Boston

The Patriots, as they usually are, will be heavy favorites in Week 16.

3 things to watch for from Patriots on Christmas Eve battle with Jets

Today 5:50 pm The Jets always seem to give the Patriots a tough time, but it will take a Christmas miracle for them to pull this one off. The 12-2 Patriots will host the 4-10 Jets on Saturday in hopes of improving to 4-2 on Christmas Eve. They’ve won their last two Christmas Eve games, in 2006 against the Jaguars and most recently in 2011 against the Dolphins. With a win, the Patriots will earn their sixth 13-win season in franchise history. Having already locked up the AFC East and a first-round bye with...
ADVERTISEMENT
Metro Newsletter
MOST READMOST RECENT

read today's paper

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Lifestyle News