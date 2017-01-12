In just under two decades, Netflix has gone from offering DVD-by-mail rentals to a streaming service behemoth watched by more than 86 million subscribers in more than 190 countries.

Along the way, it’s also become a bonafide television network that offers a slate of rebooted favorites like “Arrested Development and “Gilmore Girls” and acclaimed originals, including period piece “The Crown,” which gave Netflix its first Best Series win at the Golden Globes on Sunday.

With Netflix planning to release 1,000 hours of original content in 2017, CableTV.com did some digging to see just how popular the service's current originals are and compiled a state-by-state breakdown this week using metrics from Google Trends.

Marvel crushed its competition across the board, with “Daredevil” leading in 14 states and “Jessica Jones” in second place with seven.

We here at Metro already know we have the most unique newspaper readers, but residents in our Boston, Philadelphia and New York markets showed they break the mold with their TV watching as well.

Massachusetts Netflix subscribers loved “Love,” a romantic comedy about the pleasures and perils of dating that was created by Judd Apatow and stars Gillian Jacobs and Paul Rust.

Campy Pennsylvanians couldn’t get enough of “Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp,” an eight-episode prequel to the cult classic 2001 summer-camp set film, “Wet Hot American Summer.”

New Yorkers kept to their own and got down with “The Get Down,” a musical drama created by Baz Luhrman that takes place in the South Bronx in the 1970s and centers on the birth of hip-hop.

Let us know your favorite Netflix original in the comments below.