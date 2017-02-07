When Colin Hanks first heard about the Paris attacks on November 13, 2015, he thought about his friends: the members of the band Eagles of Death Metal. The rock ’n’ rollers were playing a show at Le Bataclan when terrorists entered the theater. When the ordeal ended, 89 had been killed. The band escaped, but Nick Alexander, who manned the merchandise table, was among the dead.

“I wanted to help my friends in any way I could,” Hanks tells us. “It wasn’t me going to get food or something like that. It was me just saying, ‘If you want to talk about this, we can talk about this. If you don’t want to talk, you don’t have to.’”

That said, it wasn’t Hanks’ idea to make what became “Eagles of Death Metal: Nos Amis,” his new documentary, which follows Eagles of Death Metal as they returned to Le Bataclan just three months later to finish their show. Their respective managers had discussed having cameras there to document what would be a trying experience. Hanks signed on a month before it happened, though the band were at first, understandably, reluctant.

“They said, ‘Look, this is really difficult and hard. We don’t want to bring a friend into this,’” Hanks recalls. But they changed their minds, in part because Hanks came from a good place. “We wanted to make something positive from this. The initial idea was to be there when everyone is collectively picking themselves up and trying to move forward.”

The actor-turned-filmmaker — who made the doc “All Things Must Pass,” about Tower Records and is, of course, the son of Tom Hanks — doesn’t only focus on the concert. The first half-hour relates Eagles of Death Metal’s history: how two longtime friends, Jesse Hughes and Josh Homme, decided to form a band when the latter recognized that the former needed an outlet for his considerable energy.

Hanks’ movie is as much about their origins and the unspeakable tragedy as it is about Hughes' and Homme’s friendship. Homme also founded Queens of the Stone Age, but he tries to play drums in Eagles of Death Metal as often as he can. In fact, he wasn’t there for the Bataclan show, and spends much of the film trying to comfort a traumatized, often fragile Hughes.

“That’s something we don’t see very often: someone trying to help his friends,” Hanks explains. “You always see someone struggle. Very rarely do you get to see the side of the story in which the person who wasn’t there, who had guilt for not being there, tries to help their friends and family get through that.”