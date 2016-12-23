Since his first film, 1980’s “Permanent Vacation,” Jim Jarmusch has done Jim Jarmusch. He’s never been the type of independent filmmaker who was working towards studio work or comic book movies. Every few years, the world receives a new Jarmusch, each gradually paced, minimalist, serious yet playful. This year we’ve gotten two: “Gimme Danger,” his doc about The Stooges, was released in October. And now there’s “Paterson,” in which Adam Driver plays a bus driver and poet (also named Paterson). We see a week in his life, each day more or less like the last and the next. It’s a very calming film, especially when seen now, though don’t think of it as trendy.

Jarmusch, 63, spoke to us over the phone about not reading too much into his films, the connection between his two very different films and that time he almost died from poisoning.

I’ve read some pieces (and even written one) where people have spoken about how this is a great, calming, therapeutic film to watch right now, with everything’s that going on. But I don’t want to cheapen it or make it sound like you’re ever responding to trends.

Well, hopefully not. People read too many things in my films sometimes. Like in “Paterson.” They say, “Well, he doesn’t have a cell phone. Are you against digital technology?” Well, no, the character doesn’t have a cell phone because he chooses not to. His wife [Laura, played by Golshifteh Farahani] has a laptop and an iPad. It’s not a self-portrait.

Sometimes people are a little over-eager to find autobiography in art.

They’re also always looking for significance. At the Toronto Film Festival Q&A, which was a lovely audience, I had to start teasing them because they wanted to know the significance of everything in the film. I had to say, “We’re going for that anti-significance significance thing. [Laughs] Don’t look so deeply. Let the details accumulate, and don’t worry about what they all mean, because I don’t know! I have no idea!”

I think a lot of the time with art cinema, looking for significance and symbolism and what it all means is often the least interesting part.

It can be, yeah. It depends. Sometimes people layer those things in; there are a lot of symbols and things going on. Sometimes it’s just like people are imagining things that aren’t even there. I think it was e.e. cummings who said, “You can understand a poem without knowing what it means.” People have to let that analytical side go sometimes. In the past when people have asked Bob Dylan what a song he wrote meant, he’d flip out. “I don’t know what I means! It’s not my job! Why are you asking me that! I wrote the thing! I don’t’ know!” So it can go both ways, I guess.

I know “Only Lovers Left Alive” was a project you nursed for about eight years. Was “Paterson” a similar situation?

Yeah. It started 20-some years ago. I went to Paterson [New Jersey] on a day trip. I had a vague idea about making a film about a working class poet named Paterson, from Paterson. But that was it. I wrote some notes and put them in a drawer. I kept reading about Paterson’s history, not towards any film, but just out of interest. I wrote the script about six years ago, and in between I worked on other things. I wasn’t just letting it ferment, I was just waiting to do it.

You made “Gimme Danger,” your Stooges doc, around the same time. That might have been something, going between a doc about a loud band and making this very quiet film.

There is something that connects them, because The Stooges are working class artists. They really worked at what they believe in. They worked at their music. The world didn’t embrace it, but they meant it. And Paterson is an artist, very low-key. He’s not out to become famous. He’s, in a way, too naive to have his poems published, even though his partner, Laura, would like to have the world see them someday. But they are both, he and Laura, creative people who live the way they choose. And so do The Stooges. But stylistically they’re very different.