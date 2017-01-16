Is Ariana Grande engaged?

They were “side by side” in the steamiest music video of 2016, but are Ariana Grande and boyfriend Mac Miller ready to make it official?

Grande, 23, and Miller, 24, have only been dating (Instagram officially, anyway) since early September, but some new snaps on her Instagram have sparked engagement rumors. An eagle-eyed Oh No They Didn't contributor spotted the pic on Sunday, in which the “Into You” singer posed in a black leotard, fishnet stockings and high heels — and a diamond sparkler on her left ring finger.