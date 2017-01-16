ADVERTISEMENT
Monday, January 16, 2017
Today 3:56 pm

Is Ariana Grande engaged?

The "Side by Side" singer's new Instas seem to hint at a big announcement.

Mac Miller and Ariana Grande

Mac Miller and Ariana Grande

They were “side by side” in the steamiest music video of 2016, but are Ariana Grande and boyfriend Mac Miller ready to make it official?

Grande, 23, and Miller, 24, have only been dating (Instagram officially, anyway) since early September, but some new snaps on her Instagram have sparked engagement rumors. An eagle-eyed Oh No They Didn't contributor spotted the pic on Sunday, in which the “Into You” singer posed in a black leotard, fishnet stockings and high heels — and a diamond sparkler on her left ring finger.

💛 eighteen days @dangerouswomantour ♡ bts pic by @jonescrow 🤗

A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

Given that Grande often uses her Instagram to share big news with her fans rather than the usual gossip channels, this could be legit. And the pair fairly set the internet on fire last year with their video for their duet, "My Favorite Part," which Miller has said was inspired by her.

Grande is about to set off on her Dangerous Woman tour, too, and a promise like that would go a long way to help them cope with being apart. They may be young, but when it’s right, it’s right.

