Jamali Maddix of 'Hate Thy Neighbor' talks hanging out with neo-Nazis and black separatists

There’s a new show on Viceland called “Hate Thy Neighbor,” and in today’s increasingly polarized world of politics, racism and misogyny, it couldn’t have come at a better time. English comedian Jamali Maddix tours the United States and gets to know the people on the inside of hate groups, like the National Socialist Movement and Israelite School of Universal Practical Knowledge. Maddix chats with us about whether or not kids can unlearn the racism taught by their parents, what racism looks like in the U.K. and the common thread running through many hate groups.

As an Englishman, you have a unique perspective on race relations in the United States. How are things different here versus the U.K.?

It’s such a complicated question because it’s obviously different. In England, you can’t be a Holocaust denier or say Holocaust denial things in public, for example. Racism exists in both places but it’s a different culture. You had the civil rights movement and open discussions about slavery. In England, we still haven’t really had that discussion yet. While we may have more covert racism, both countries still have racism.

You come from a biracial heritage, and in the episodes I’ve seen so far, you hung out with one hate group that was opposed to nonwhites (NSM) and another that was opposed to nonblacks (ISUPK). Did you ever fear for your safety?

There were some times where I went back to the hotel and I thought about what I did that day and I’m like, “Oh, that was a sticky situation.” When you’re filming, you’re so engrossed in your work that you don’t think about it that much. It’s probably stupid of me, but you’re just working and you go, “Oh, that put me in quite a heavy situation.”

What was the most shocking revelation for you in the course of filming this show?

I saw a lot of hypocrisy and stuff like that. I kind of want to leave it to the viewer to be surprised by twists and turns.