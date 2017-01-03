Gospel singer Kim Burrell will no longer be appearing on “The Ellen Show” this Thursday, Janelle Monae confirms to TMZ.

Burrell was slated to sing with Pharrell Williams, performing his song “I See a Victory” off the soundtrack of “Hidden Figures,” which Williams also produced.



But after the 44-year-old's recent homophobic remarks—referring to being gay as “that perverted homosexual spirit”—in a sermon she aired on Facebook Live, she is no longer welcome.



Williams will instead perform solo, and Monae, who stars in “Hidden Figures", will guest star on the show.



“I’m a huge advocate for the ‘other’ and I don’t stand for any hate speech that targets our fellow brothers and sisters in a negative way,” Monae tells TMZ in a video, below.



The film, out Jan. 6, tells the story of three African-American women at NASA, played by Monae, Octavia Spencer, and Taraji P. Henson, who in 1962 helped launch astronaut John Glenn into space for his historic orbit around Earth.