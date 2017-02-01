My, my, does Johnny Depp lead a lavish-ass lifestyle.

According to Perez Hilton, details of said lifestyle have been leaked thanks to a countersuit by Depp’s former business management company. In January, Depp filed a lawsuit claiming that The Management Group collected $28 million in unauthorized contingent fees, never properly filed his takes on time, and loaned around $10 million of his money to third parties.

Related: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard finalize their bitter divorce

The very juicy complaint details the veteran actor’s chronic overspending, alleging that being Johnny Depp alone costs him about $2 million a month. Depp, who increasingly appears to have merged with his “Pirates of the Caribbean” character Jack Sparrow, allegedly spends $30,000 a month on wine alone. Which, #goals.

Related: Angelina Jolie is demanding all the monies

It’s unclear whether he spends an inordinate amount of money on old fermented grapes to honor his infamous “Wino Forever” tattoo, or if the “Wino Forever” tattoo was to honor the fact that he is, in fact, the original wino. I'm hoping it's a little bit of both.