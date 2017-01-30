ADVERTISEMENT
Monday, January 30, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Today 9:44 am

Julia Turshen says it's OK to cook with canned beans

The beloved food writer's new cookbook has recipes for everyone

Cookbook author Julia Turshen in her own kitchen.  

Cookbook author Julia Turshen in her own kitchen.  

Gentl + Hyers

Photo:

While you might not recognize her name on first glance, Julia Turshen is the voice behind the recipes in some of your favorite celebrity cookbooks like “It’s all Good” which she co-authored with Gwyneth Paltrow and “Spain: A Culinary Road Trip,” with Mario Batali. She's also written some pretty priceless essays, like her shameless love for Guy Fieri’s “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” in Lucky Peach, or her ode to the ¼ measuring cup in Food52.

Now, with a cookbook of her very own, the chef and author is set to become a household name. “Small Victories,” out last week on Chronicle, combines personal anecdotes, “small victories” and dad jokes to make home cooking more accessible for everyone.

“My sort of big goal with the book was just to show the way I think about cooking, which is that it’s just totally exponential: once you do one thing, you can do a million other things,” she says.

We chatted with Turshen, who lives in upstate New York with her wife, Grace Bonney—founder of Design Sponge!— about her favorite recipes, her adoration of Julia Child, and why no one should ever be ashamed to cook with canned beans.

Tell us about the concept of “Small Victories.”

It’s a little bit cheesy, but I’ve always approached life looking for these small victories, which are really just small moments of figuring something out, or something going well. It could be as simple as finding a good parking spot or just really understanding a concept that had been difficult.

It became the organizing principle for my book. Every recipe is introduced by a small victory, which I call a tip or technique. All of them I really hope will help people feel empowered to feel competent in the kitchen, but also just really calm and relaxed. Once you master those tips and techniques, the kitchen will become a very approachable place, and cooking will become even more fun.

What are your some of your favorite recipes in the book that you’d recommend to someone looking to make a quick and easy meal?

It’s been interesting to me now that the book’s been out, to see on Instagram what’s popping up that people are making. The turkey and ricotta meatballs seem to be in a lot of people’s kitchens which makes me really happy because it’s one of my favorite recipes. My wife actually made them for dinner last night which was really thrilling to watch her cook from my book. The chopped chickpea salad — that one’s not even cooking, it’s chopping a bunch of stuff and making a really easy dressing and assembling it. It’s vegetarian, it’s kind of good for everyone, it’s the kind of thing that sits well in the fridge, and I really like the small victory with that, which is just the idea of embracing certain ingredients that make your life easier, like canned beans, which I unabashedly love. Also, the chilaquiles, those are really good.

Which chefs or cookbook authors have influenced your approach?

I totally revere Julia Child. I watched her so much when I was growing up and very much learned to cook from watching her shows and reading her books, to the point that, when I was little my parents would call me “Julia, the child.” In terms of approachability, I think she was so influential, and continues to be the most informative voice in food.

Another person who comes to mind, a little bit lesser known, but one of the most influential cookbook authors in my view is Lee Bailey, who wrote a lot of books in the '80s and '90s. To me, the recipes were just so simple and it was just as much about the context that the food was enjoyed in as it was about the food, so to me, he was the first to combine “lifestyle” with recipes.

And your mother, Rochelle Udell, founded Epicurious. What kind of influence did that have on you as a chef?

Even before that, my mom’s parents— who sadly I never knew—ran a bread bakery (called Ratchick’s) in Brooklyn, so there’s definitely a hereditary thing there. I feel like everytime I bake I’m trying to get back to that time that I actually never knew. When my mom worked on Epicurious and got it started, I think that was the beginning of me understanding how much food could connect people — and I mean it was at the very beginning of when the Internet became really popular. It was so much about making this community of home cooks — which is something I really value — and making a place where they could exchange recipes and talk to each other. That's had a very lasting impact on the work that I do.

You lived in Greenpoint in Brooklyn, and then a couple years ago you and your wife moved upstate. How has that change affected your cooking lifestyle?

Both Grace and I work from home, so we both could continue to do what we do, but just from this place that makes us happier and more relaxed. I’ve worked on so many cookbooks in tiny New York kitchens, and now having more than like a foot of counter space is really awesome. It’s made a real difference to have just a little more literal space. The biggest difference is we now eat 95 percent of our meals at home — I now get to cook at home every single day and that’s been really wonderful.  

More about KATE MOONEY

Tamara Lush, reporter and novelist, is one of 24 writers selected for the 2017 Amtrak Residency Program.

Erotica on Amtrak: writer Tamara Lush scored the best residency

Tamara Lush writes — a lot. For her day job, she’s an award-winning correspondent with the Associated Press. At night, she works on her fiction, which includes eight erotic romance novels to date (“chick lit with sex,” as she describes it). Her latest, “Tell Me a Fantasy,” was released Jan. 17, while three days prior, she broke the news on the closing of the Ringling Bros. Circus.  The 46-year-old Florida resident is currently riding the rails as part of the 2017 Amtrak Residency Program, which...
Christina Ricci says Zelda Fitzgerald wasn’t the crazy oneKirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons are engagedBeyonce and Solange talk it out on Interview Mag
President Donald Trump meets with business leaders earlier this week.

Immigration lawyer explains Trump's executive orders

In his first week in office, President Trump signed five executive orders and those actions have spurred a lot of responses, but what can these orders actually do? Laura Rótolo, an immigration lawyer with the ACLU of Massachusetts, explains. These are executive orders and not laws, does that affect anything? Immigration is a complicated area that’s governed both by executive action and congressional action. Some of the things Trump is talking about can only be done through Congress, though...
San Fermin

Things to do in Boston this weekend: 'Really,' A Fish Called Wanda' and CRASHfest come to town

THEATER Really Company One presents the New England premiere of this play by Jackie Sibblies Drury, about two women sifting through the work of a deceased photographer they both knew, searching for insight into his life and mind. But is there any insight to be found there? What does art really tell us about the artist? What does it really tell us about anything?  Through Feb. 12 Matter and Light Gallery, 63 Thayer St., Boston $15-$25, c1really.brownpapertickets.com   ARTS I Dread to Think … Liz...
The Lobster

Stream This: Films that are (or should have been) nominated for Oscars

‘The Lobster’ Amazon Prime The majority of this year’s Oscar nominees are from movies that — no surprise! — were released during Oscar season. So to catch up, you have to leave your house and buy a ticket. One title you can watch instantly, from the comfort of your recliner, is one of this year’s unexpected moneymakers: That darkly comic dystopia in which single people have 45 days to find a romantic partner or else they’re turned into an animal of their choice. “The Lobster” nabbed a nom for...
Cate Le Bon makes poetic songs for absurd times

Cate Le Bon makes poetic songs for absurd times

Cate Le Bon is well aware that we live in strange times. That’s the premise for the Welsh singer/songwriter’s new EP “Rock Pool” (out today), which came out of the same recording sessions as her 2016 record “Crab Day.” “It’s almost a reactionary language to the absurdity and horror of the times we’re living in,” says Le Bon, who now lives in Los Angeles. She wrote these songs before Donald Trump came into power and Brexit happened, but she certainly recognizes their significance now. The EP’s...
Bombino puts a Western spin on Tuareg rock

Bombino puts a Western spin on Tuareg rock

Bombino, the Niger-based musician née Omara Moctar, fell in love with the guitar as a child refugee living in Algeria. “The guitar to me represented freedom and it became my only dream,” he says. Now 37, Bombino has made recording and performing Tuareg rock across the globe his calling. Like fellow Tuareg musicians Tinariwen, his masterful guitar skills reflect influences from Jimi Hendrix and Mark Knopfler (of the Dire Straits) as well as techniques translated from a traditional lute and a...
Kim Novak in 1958’s “Bell, Book & Candle."

The Brattle Theatre presents a weeklong celebration of the occult

The witching hour is upon us at the Brattle Theatre. Beginning tonight, Dead of Winter: Cinema of the Occult is a weeklong celebration of black magic at the movies, offering panel discussions, multimedia presentations and a dozen films depicting dark rituals and necromancy — everything from Kim Novak bewitching Jimmy Stewart in 1958’s “Bell, Book & Candle” to unholy bonds with a goat named Black Phillip in last year’s indie smash, “The Witch.” The Brattle’s creative director Ned Hinkle enlisted...

Most Commented

U.S. army seeks to cement Trump's promise to stick by NATO
ADVERTISEMENT

New York

NYPD ramps up security after Quebec mosque shooting; some detainees remain at JFK

NYPD ramps up security after Quebec mosque shooting; some detainees remain at JFK

Today 8:05 am The NYPD has increased security around mosques and other places of worship after a mosque shooting in Quebec City, Canada, killed six people and wounded eight. Across the five boroughs, NYPD officers are watching mosques and a counterterrorism unit has been dispatched to Quebec to learn more about the attack that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called a "terrorist attack on Muslims," according to reports. As of 2015, there were an estimated 285 mosques in New York City. Mayor Bill de...

Philadelphia

A case against bicycle helmet laws

A case against bicycle helmet laws

Yesterday 1:43 pm Bike-share systems in places like New York and Philadelphia are thriving, but a crisis hit—and then sunk—Seattle’s system this month. The Emerald City’s bike-share system is dead. It’s probably got a lot to do with helmet laws. And if we expect Philadelphia’s system to continue expanding, it’s important we don’t ever fall for a false sense of security the way that city did.  After launching in 2014 under the ownership of a nonprofit organization, Seattle’s Pronto Bike Share was bought out by...

Boston

President Donald Trump meets with business leaders earlier this week.

Immigration lawyer explains Trump's executive orders

Yesterday 1:49 pm In his first week in office, President Trump signed five executive orders and those actions have spurred a lot of responses, but what can these orders actually do? Laura Rótolo, an immigration lawyer with the ACLU of Massachusetts, explains. These are executive orders and not laws, does that affect anything? Immigration is a complicated area that’s governed both by executive action and congressional action. Some of the things Trump is talking about can only be done through Congress, though...
ADVERTISEMENT
MOST READMOST RECENT

read today's paper

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Lifestyle News