So far we haven’t heard how Justin Bieber feels about the fact that his ex Selena Gomez is dating the Weeknd (maybe because he's too busy flirting with Kourtney Kardashian). But now we at least know his stance on Gomez’s new man’s music.

Over the weekend, when a TMZ reporter asked Bieber, “Can you listen to a Weeknd song?” the 22-year-old singer replied, “Hell, no, I can’t listen to a Weeknd song.”

TMZ: "You can't? Why not?"

Bieber: “That shit’s wack.”

There you have it. Wack-nd. ​

See the TMZ video, below: