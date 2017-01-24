You can expect a whole lot more of Kanye West on "Keeping Up With The Kardashians", a show which I just now realized is still on.

According to Cosmo, sources close to the show mention that in an attempt to show Kim he cares, Kanye is committed to filming more episodes of the show.

The mysterious source, who definitely wasn't paid by the Kardashian camp, explained that Kanye is eager to please Kim. "He realizes that his difficult behavior has been extremely draining for her,” the source said. “He is trying to make it up to Kim by going along with things that are important to her.”

West previously has refused to be on the show, probably because his management told him that appearing on a reality show makes him look cheap. And Kanye West is not cheap, okay?!