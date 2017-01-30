ADVERTISEMENT
Monday, January 30, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Today 5:46 pm

Kathryn Hahn on 'Bad Moms 2' and making poop jokes for Febreze

The “I Love Dick” actress is the voice behind a raunchy Super Bowl ad.

Kathryn Hahn: Febreze spokesperson for the stinky things in life that we love. 

Kathryn Hahn: Febreze spokesperson for the stinky things in life that we love. 

Photo by Diane Bondareff/Invision for Febreze/AP Images

Photo:

While you’re watching the game this Sunday, you might catch a new commercial that’s basically about taking a dump during halftime. It comes from Febreze’s new OdorClear, and the tagline is “I love you, halftime bathroom break, but sometimes you stink.” 

The comically somber voice delivering that line is actress Kathryn Hahn, who you’ll hear in a few Febreze spots declaring #odorodes to the things in life that we love (the couch the dog has dirtied, the basement guest bathroom) despite their stench.

While the 43-year-old is new to voice-over work — she jokes that she did her best Ken Burns impression for the campaign — as an actress she’s known equally for her dramatic and comedic turns: as the graceful and reserved Rabbi Raquel from the Emmy-award winning “Transparent” or the over-the-top Carla in “Bad Moms.” 

Related: ‘Transparent’ star Amy Landecker isn’t holding back  

She stars in another joint from “Transparent” creator Jill Soloway: “I Love Dick,” which premiered at Sundance and streams this May (you can watch the pilot on Amazon Prime now).

We caught up with the L.A. resident to chat about whether Rabbi Raquel will be back on “Transparent,” the “Bad Moms” sequel, and why she’s not on social media. 

What’s it like going from “Transparent” to “I Love Dick”?

It’s the same family, same crew, but the material — [my character] Chris Krause is such a different bird than Rabbi Raquel. But that’s why I wanted to be an actor in the first place. 

As an actress, would you say that your roots are in comedy?

Not at all. I never took a sketch class, I never took an improv class. I was a big theater nerd, I just wanted to do plays. I was playing Ma Joad in “Grapes of Wrath” in undergrad. [Laughs] I never thought that it would be comedy. I was always the class clown i guess, but I never — the idea of trying to be funny is a nightmare to me. I guess I’m just a weirdo enough, if I ground it in some sort of reality, it works. But I love to do it all.

Soloway said at Sundance that “I Love Dick” is about "the invention of the female gaze". Watching the pilot, it was hard to tell whether your character is empowered, or rendered powerless by her desire for Dick (Kevin Bacon).

I think she’s pushing through her desire, owning her desire. In her obsession, I think she realizes that it’s not about him at all, and her desire and artistic expression are tied in the same thing. [At the same time], it’s so human that the people who are sometimes the worst to us are the most attractive. 

We have to ask: will we see Rabbi Raquel in “Transparent” Season 4? 

I don’t know about Season 4, because she’s submerged in Marfa, Texas for a second. [Laughs] She went into the mikveh and out of the cistern. But, we’ve not seen the end of the rabbi, for sure, no. But I definitely think that we needed a breather after the end of last season; she was pretty devastated.  

And you have the "Bad Moms" sequel coming up.

Yeah! We were all really surprised and so thrilled. It just affirmed our spidey sense that there is an audience for this kind of movie, and that the mommas — not just the mommas — were excited to have something to see. When we heard the germ of the idea, that it’s going to be Christmas-themed, we were like, 'Ah of course.' There’s not another time of year that women are more expected to make magic happen while they’re flipping out, stressing out trying to get stuff done. 

On a personal note: we noticed you’re not on social media.

I just got an iPhone, I’m a step behind. But I’m really protective of it, I really like not having it. I like the non-access. For me personally, my life as a mom, I don’t know what I would gain from it. I do go on it, though! There’s a line in “Afternoon Delight” (the 2013 Jill Soloway film starring Hahnwhere Rachel says, “I’m not on Twitter, but I lurk.” 

And she gets drunk and she’s like, “What even is the Cloud?”

I’m still, meanwhile, confused about the Cloud. [Laughs]  

More about KATE MOONEY

Tamara Lush, reporter and novelist, is one of 24 writers selected for the 2017 Amtrak Residency Program.

Erotica on Amtrak: writer Tamara Lush scored the best residency

Tamara Lush writes — a lot. For her day job, she’s an award-winning correspondent with the Associated Press. At night, she works on her fiction, which includes eight erotic romance novels to date (“chick lit with sex,” as she describes it). Her latest, “Tell Me a Fantasy,” was released Jan. 17, while three days prior, she broke the news on the closing of the Ringling Bros. Circus.  The 46-year-old Florida resident is currently riding the rails as part of the 2017 Amtrak Residency Program, which...
Christina Ricci says Zelda Fitzgerald wasn’t the crazy oneKirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons are engagedBeyonce and Solange talk it out on Interview Mag
Isabella Springmuhl, the first fashion designer with Down syndrome, talks her budding career

Isabella Springmuhl, the first fashion designer with Down syndrome, talks her budding career

Isabella Springmuhl has faced her share of obstacles, but the 19-year-old has since become the most recognized fashion designer in Guatemala. Despite being unable to finish her fashion course at a local college and the ongoing Down syndrome discrimination she faces, Springmuhl’s work has appeared at the U.K.’s International Fashion Showcase in 2016 and at London Fashion Week. Her brand, dubbed Down to Xjabelle, is her homage to traditional Guatemalan handcraft. She combines it with colorful and...
MIT students at a rally at Copley Square on Saturday, standing in solidarity with international classmates.

Colleges fear long-term effects of Trump's immigration orders

It didn't take long after President Donald Trump announced a temporary ban on certain immigrants that universities across the country began speaking out. In a letter titled, “We Are All Harvard,” university president Drew Faust announced that the school was now looking to hire its first Muslim chaplain to provide guidance and support to students. “Thousands of students and scholars and visitors come to Harvard each year from all over the globe,” she wrote. Officials from colleges nationwide...
Asa Butterfield

Asa Butterfield on finally being funny in 'The Space Between Us'

Poor Asa Butterfield: He’s never been allowed to be funny. The former child actor has done Holocaust dramas (“The Boy with the Striped Pajamas”). He’s played an orphan (“Hugo”) and a drug addict (“Ten Thousand Saints”). He was a young military leader (in space!) in “Ender’s Game.” But not till “The Space Between Us” did he get to clown around. “It was difficult to get my head into that state, where I think, ‘I don’t have to be too serious now,’” Butterfield tells us. “I can just do whatever and...
It's high time that there's a Women's Royal Rumble.

WWE Talk: Women only Royal Rumble should be in the works

It’s a lesson we learn as wrestling fans time and time again, and that’s to never get your hopes up. Last night’s Royal Rumble event wasn’t bad. Not bad at all. Two great Heavyweight Championship matches for both brands, and a fairly unexpected Rumble winner in Randy Orton. While Orton is a main event caliber superstar, he wasn’t exactly among the favorites to win; especially while he’s bowing to the whims of Bray Wyatt. It’s an interesting story arc indeed, and one that will bring Randy Orton...
Kathryn Hahn: Febreze spokesperson for the stinky things in life that we love. 

Kathryn Hahn on 'Bad Moms 2' and making poop jokes for Febreze

While you’re watching the game this Sunday, you might catch a new commercial that’s basically about taking a dump during halftime. It comes from Febreze’s new OdorClear, and the tagline is “I love you, halftime bathroom break, but sometimes you stink.”  The comically somber voice delivering that line is actress Kathryn Hahn, who you’ll hear in a few Febreze spots declaring #odorodes to the things in life that we love (the couch the dog has dirtied, the basement guest bathroom) despite their...
Raoul Peck

Raoul Peck on 'I Am Not Your Negro' and why we need James Baldwin

Raoul Peck is happy James Baldwin is back in the news. With the rise of Black Lives Matters came frank talk about race. That talk has often been peppered with Baldwin quotes. In the likes of his novel “Go Tell it on the Mountain” and his essay book “The Fire Next Time,” the legendary writer proved himself one of the most insightful, passionate and articulate commentators of the civil rights era. And alas, his words still ring true in 2017. “When you read Baldwin, you feel like underlining...
From left: Mahershala Ali, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Harbour were among the celebrities making political statements at the 2017 SAG Awards. 

Should entertainers get political?

Since the inauguration of President Donald Trump, celebrities have stepped up the activism. At last night's SAG Awards, winners took the opportunity to renounce his recent immigration ban.  It kicked off with the night's first winner, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who delivered a moving acceptance speech after winning the Best Actress Award in a Comedy Series for “Veep."  “My father fled religious persecution in Nazi-occupied France,” she said. “I’m an American patriot. And I love this country, and...
Subway sheisters. 

See the all female cast of ‘Ocean’s Eight’ ride the subway

Looks like the “Ocean’s” franchise is staying afloat. We got a sneak peek at “Ocean’s 8,” an all-female “Ocean’s Eleven” spin-off out this summer, when Warner Brothers released this photo of the cast riding the subway.  Sandra Bullock leads the pack as Debbie Ocean, the rumored sister to George Clooney’s Danny Ocean. Mindy Kaling, Rihanna, Cate Blanchett, Sarah Paulson, Anne Hathaway and more make up the slick gang of robbers.  Because this is an Ocean’s flick, it will center around a blowout...

Most Commented

Isabella Springmuhl, the first fashion designer with Down syndrome, talks her budding career
ADVERTISEMENT

New York

Do you know this man?

VIDEO: Mystery man on fire calmly removes clothes, walks away without a word

Today 5:49 pm Only in New York, it seems someone would post a video of a seemingly chill guy who is on fire calmly removing his blazing clothes leaving a path lit by litter on the sidewalk. The man filming asks, "Are you OK?" The man covered in fire does not respond.

Philadelphia

From left: Tin Angel owner Donal McCoy, booking agent Larry Goldfarb and performer Citizen Cope on one of the last nights at the Old CIty club. 

The Tin Angel in Old City to close its doors

Today 5:17 pm Last Thursday night — with a whiff of protest in the air from Donald Trump’s presidential visit to Philly — soulful folkie Citizen Cope performed yet another sold out show at Old City’s intimate Tin Angel. “One of five sold out shows for Cope — a dear friend of mine,” exclaims Tin Angel booker Larry Goldfarb. “Every show last week and this week is sold out; in minutes yet. Amazing.” These sell outs are bittersweet affairs though to Cope (“This was the first venue in Philly where I had a warm...

Boston

MIT students at a rally at Copley Square on Saturday, standing in solidarity with international classmates.

Colleges fear long-term effects of Trump's immigration orders

Today 5:20 pm It didn't take long after President Donald Trump announced a temporary ban on certain immigrants that universities across the country began speaking out. In a letter titled, “We Are All Harvard,” university president Drew Faust announced that the school was now looking to hire its first Muslim chaplain to provide guidance and support to students. “Thousands of students and scholars and visitors come to Harvard each year from all over the globe,” she wrote. Officials from colleges nationwide...
ADVERTISEMENT
MOST READMOST RECENT

read today's paper

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Lifestyle News