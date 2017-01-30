Kathryn Hahn on 'Bad Moms 2' and making poop jokes for Febreze

While you’re watching the game this Sunday, you might catch a new commercial that’s basically about taking a dump during halftime. It comes from Febreze’s new OdorClear, and the tagline is “I love you, halftime bathroom break, but sometimes you stink.”

The comically somber voice delivering that line is actress Kathryn Hahn, who you’ll hear in a few Febreze spots declaring #odorodes to the things in life that we love (the couch the dog has dirtied, the basement guest bathroom) despite their stench.

While the 43-year-old is new to voice-over work — she jokes that she did her best Ken Burns impression for the campaign — as an actress she’s known equally for her dramatic and comedic turns: as the graceful and reserved Rabbi Raquel from the Emmy-award winning “Transparent” or the over-the-top Carla in “Bad Moms.”

She stars in another joint from “Transparent” creator Jill Soloway: “I Love Dick,” which premiered at Sundance and streams this May (you can watch the pilot on Amazon Prime now).

We caught up with the L.A. resident to chat about whether Rabbi Raquel will be back on “Transparent,” the “Bad Moms” sequel, and why she’s not on social media.

What’s it like going from “Transparent” to “I Love Dick”?

It’s the same family, same crew, but the material — [my character] Chris Krause is such a different bird than Rabbi Raquel. But that’s why I wanted to be an actor in the first place.

As an actress, would you say that your roots are in comedy?

Not at all. I never took a sketch class, I never took an improv class. I was a big theater nerd, I just wanted to do plays. I was playing Ma Joad in “Grapes of Wrath” in undergrad. [Laughs] I never thought that it would be comedy. I was always the class clown i guess, but I never — the idea of trying to be funny is a nightmare to me. I guess I’m just a weirdo enough, if I ground it in some sort of reality, it works. But I love to do it all.