Kings of Leon add 'Walls' to their ever-'growing' live show

Three years after "Mechanical Bull" (and it's charmingly catchy single "Supersoaker"), Kings of Leon timidly reemerged with their seventh studio album, "Walls." This time, the band — known for their high emotions, both in song and amongst themselves (they're brothers, after all) — worked with Markus Dravs, the UK-based producer known for working his finesse on Florence + the Machine, Arcade Fire, Coldplay and Mumford and Sons. The result is a tight 10-track that dropped in October, trickling out the likes of the unexpected mosey-inducing "Muchacho" and abstractly Springsteen-esque title track, "Walls." "Waste a Moment" and "Find Me" might incite a toe tap to your dad and his friends, but they play just fine by us, too.

We caught up with Jared Followill — the youngest of the Nashville foursome — from Atlantic City, just before the band hits the road for a U.S. tour and the summer festival circuit.

Now that you're in rehearsals and have played the album live — do you notice any of Marcus's handiwork coming through on stage?

Maybe, but not obviously. His influences are greatly shown when we play anything from "Walls," but we don't lock ourselves into album tours. We see our live show as a growing thing; it's always been there, we just add to it.

Seven albums in — how are you going to narrow it down?

It's tough. I don't think there's any way to make everyone happy — including us.