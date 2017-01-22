Kristen Stewart says Trump was obsessed with her

Even back when Trump was just a reality star/rich jerk, he still found things to rant and rave about online. Apparently our new president—the “creepy tweeter” as some Women’s March protest signs referred to him— had it out for actress Kristen Stewart a few years ago.

In an interview promoting her directorial debut, the short film “Come Swim” at Sundance, the 26-year-old actress told Variety that Trump used to have a strange obsession with her, frequently trash talking her on Twitter.

"He was mad at me a couple years ago, really obsessed with me a couple years ago, which is f—king crazy," said the “Certain Women” actress. "I can't even understand it. I literally cannot even understand it...It's insane."