Kylie Jenner's new boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, just got arrested for 'being too lit' at Arkansas concert

Kylie Jenner’s rumored boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, was arrested at his Saturday night concert in Arkansas after he encouraged fans to break through security barriers and rush the stage.

Scott, whose real name is Jaques Webster, was charged with inciting a riot, disorderly conduct and endangering the welfare of a minor at his concert at Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion.

The 25-year-old rapper told fans in the 7,000-person venue to rush the stage during his performance, and several people were injured, including a police officer and an employee from the security company hired to help monitor and control the crowd, police said. The injured were treated at the scene.

The Grammy-nominated singer was released the same night without bail. He will have to return to Arkansas at some point to plead on the charges, police said, but no court date was immediately provided.

Legal troubles are nothing new for the “Antidote” singer, who found himself in hot water earlier this month when he urged a fan to jump from a third-story balcony at a New York show, and in 2015, he faced similar charges after urging the crowd to push through security and jump security gates while performing at the Lollapalooza festival in Chicago.

Fans weren't fazed by Scott's behavior, though. By midday Sunday, the hashtag #FreeTravisScott was trending on Twitter, and fans criticized police for arresting him "for being too lit."

#FreeTravisScott can't believe they arrested him for being too lit. I feel bad for the people that didn't jump the gates🦅 @trvisXX pic.twitter.com/xLTJu5KBCi — katie (@katieharmsxx) May 14, 2017

Scott has recently been linked to reality TV starlet and fashion icon Kylie Jenner, half-sister to Kim Kardashian.

The pair were first spotted holding hands a few weeks ago at Coachella music festival in California, and Scott and 19-year-old Jenner reportedly just made things official this weekend, vowing to be “exclusive,” TMZ reported.

Jenner even reportedly introduced herself to Scott’s family to prove she’s the real deal. The 19-year-old recently split with Tyga following a three-year relationship.

While media outlets have said the pair have been “inseparable” since they were first spotted cozying up at Coachella, Jenner was not with Scott when he was arrested, The Daily Mail reported.