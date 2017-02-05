ADVERTISEMENT
Sunday, February 05, 2017
Kylie Minogue breaks off her engagement with Joshua Sasse

Aw, man.

Actor Joshua Sasse and singer Kylie Minogue pose backstage at the ARIA Awards 2016.

Kylie Minogue and Joshua Sasse are over and done.

The iconic pop star confirmed the break up with an emotional Instagram post on Friday.

According to Huffington Post, just days before she announced the split Minogue was gushing about her upcoming nuptials and dishing on taking her partner’s last name.

The 48-year-old singer met Sasse on the set of “Galavant,” in 2015, where Sasse played the titular character and Minogue guest starred. I saw that episode. It was really good. I mean their chemistry didn’t give me chills or anything, but it was really good.

Sasse was rumoured to be getting close to Spanish actress Marta Milans, and that may have caused the split.

In her Instagram post, Kylie wishes her ex the best, which is really big of her. What a cool, mature lady. It wouldn’t be me.

In happier news, Minogue recently won a battle against Kylie Jenner, who was attempting to trademark their shared name, and thank goodness. We're forever #TeamMinogue on this one. ​

Kylie vs. Kylie.

Kylie Minogue: Kylie Jenner is a 'secondary reality television personality'

What’s in a name? Apparently lots of potential money for product endorsements and branding opportunities. Following in the footsteps of Adele (trademarked in 2012) and Madonna (1979), Kylie Jenner is seeking to trademark her first name in the U.S.  Unfortunately, international pop star Kylie Minogue and her Aussie reps have filed to oppose because… well, that would be confusing. According to the official document filed by KDP to the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, Minogue’s team claimed the...
Actor Joaquin Phoenix (R) and actress Rooney Mara attend the 'Her' Photocall during the 8th Rome Film Festival at the Auditorium Parco Della Musica.

Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix step out for the first time

It’s official, maybe. Yay? I said it before, and now it’s official: Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix are for real, for real. Related: Kate Mara and Jamie Bell confirm engagement The Daily Mail​ has exclusive pictures of the eccentrically named duo running errands together — and I mean, you don’t let paps just photograph you with paper bags in your arms unless you mean it. The two actors supposedly started a romance on the set of “Mary Magdalene,” a film that is unironically being referred to as...
Lada Gaga will be the main attraction at halftime of Super Bowl LI.

When, what time does halftime start in the Super Bowl?

For many, halftime of the Super Bowl is the real show of Super Sunday. So when can we expect Lady Gaga to hit the stage after the Patriots and Falcons have wrapped up the first half of play? The first half of most Super Bowls typically last an hour and 20 minutes, so expect to hear "Poker Face" or "Edge of Glory" around 7:50 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Sunday night.
Matt Ryan and Tom Brady will square off in a matchup of elite quarterbacks in Super Bowl LI on Sunday.

Super Bowl LI: 3 things to watch for as Patriots take on the Falcons

We meet again, Super Bowl. It's easy to take for granted just how impressive this run has been for the Patriots, and the case can be made that the Bill Belichick and Tom Brady-era Patriots are the greatest dynasty in sports history, win or lose. Sunday will mark the organization's ninth Super Bowl appearance, and seventh with Belichick and Brady (which is an NFL record among players). Brady, 39, sees no end in sight in terms of his playing career. And who are we to question how much longer he...
An ice cross downhill skater catches some during the shootouts on the first day of Red Bull Crashed Ice in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Feb. 3.

Red Bull Crashed Ice finals (LIVE STREAM)

If you've been following along with Metro's Facebook the past 24 hours, you've seen some photos and video from Red Bull Crashed Ice in St. Paul, Minnesota.  For the sixth year in a row, dozens of athletes who took part in the shootout portion of the ice cross downhill event on Friday, Feb. 3 — which consists of racers from all over the world going down a 1,200-foot long ice track featuring various obstacles like drops, jumps and hills on ice skates — will face off in the competition's finals on...
The insanity that is Red Bull Crashed Ice (PHOTOS) 25Photos

The insanity that is Red Bull Crashed Ice (PHOTOS)

For the sixth year in a row, Red Bull Crashed Ice has taken over St. Paul, Minnesota, to present one of the most insane sporting events in the world.  Dozens of racers from all over the globe converge upon this charming town and attempt a death-defying 1,200-foot long ice track that's complete with jumps, drops, bumps and hills one ice skates. It's dubbed the fastest sport on skates, and Metro can tell you first hand that that is no lie — and that it should be called the coldest sports on...
Julian Edelman and the Patriots will look to win their second Super Bowl in the past three seasons on Sunday against Atlanta.

What time will the Patriots - Falcons Super Bowl start, end, finish?

The 2017 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots is this coming Sunday, Feb. 5.  Kickoff for the NFL's biggest game of the year is set for 6:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time and the game will be broadcast live on FOX TV in the United States. Super Bowl games run a tad longer than typical NFL games as there is an extended halftime due to the elaborate halftime entertainment each year. So while most NFL games wrap up around the three hour mark, Super Bowls typically go...
How to score free food on Super Bowl Sunday

Papagayo will pick up the check should the Pats take home the LI trophy on Super Bowl Sunday. The   contemporary Mexican chain — which boasts three city locations in Downtown Crossing, Southie and Assembly Row — will pay 100 percent of your food bill following a win for diners who opt to eat-in Feb. 5. Even if they lose (sorry), the restaurant will offer a 50 percent discount on all checks. That means, your chorizo-ladened queso fundido, chili tempura cauliflower tacos or chicken tinga burritos...
The Handmaid's Tale

Ad for 'The Handmaid's Tale' ready to bum out Super Bowl viewers

You’re watching the Super Bowl. You’re eating nachos, or maybe kale chips. You’re drinking beer, or perhaps beet juice. You’re pretending that football isn’t a barbaric sport, probably because, like most people, you didn’t see that Will Smith movie about the NFL burying reports about the sometimes-fatal effects of concussions. (‘Was it called ‘Concussion?'' you ask yourself, then forget before you can check your smartphone.) They cut to commercial. Watching Super Bowl commercials has long been...

France's Le Pen launches election bid with vow to fight globalization
New York

Karina Vetrano and her father Phil.4Photos

Police have 'solid case' against man arrested in slaying of Karina Vetrano: NYPD

Today 1:55 pm The DNA of a man taken into custody Saturday for suspected involvement in the rape and murder of Howard Beach jogger Karina Vetrano matches what investigators found under her fingernails, police said. On Saturday, police arrested Chanel Lewis, 20, outside his home in Brooklyn. Lewis had voluntarily submitted to a DNA test during police questioning on Thursday, leading investigators to link him to evidence taken from the victim and from the back of her cellphone found after the Aug. 2 assault....

Philadelphia

PHOTOS: Wing Bowl 201736Photos

PHOTOS: Wing Bowl 2017

February 3 The 25th annual Wing Bowl descended upon The Wells Fargo Center this morning, with thousands in attendance. The annual all-you-can-eat wings contest was founded in 1993 by Philly talk radio hosts, Angelo Cataldi and Al Morganti. Since the beginning, competitors from around the world were welcome to participate, but this year, only Pennsylvania residents were eligible. The winner, Bob “Notorius B.O.B.” Shoudt downed 409 wings to win Wing Bowl 25. As his prize, he took home $10,000, a Hyundai...

Boston

The New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons will face off Sunday night in Super Bowl LI in Houston's NRG Stadium

Confident: Guy bets $1.1 million on Falcons

Today 2:15 pm The Atlanta Falcons are, by all estimates, the underdogs in Super Bowl LI. But one dedicated fan is betting big bucks on his team's victory. An unidentified man put a $1.1 million bet against the Patriots, who will square off against the Falcons later tonight at Houston's NRG Stadium. If New England loses by one or two points — which, according to predictions, is unlikely — this brave bettor will win an additional cool million. RELATED: How to stream the 2017 Super Bowl According to betting...
