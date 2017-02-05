The iconic pop star confirmed the break up with an emotional Instagram post on Friday.

Kylie Minogue and Joshua Sasse are over and done.

According to Huffington Post, just days before she announced the split Minogue was gushing about her upcoming nuptials and dishing on taking her partner’s last name.

The 48-year-old singer met Sasse on the set of “Galavant,” in 2015, where Sasse played the titular character and Minogue guest starred. I saw that episode. It was really good. I mean their chemistry didn’t give me chills or anything, but it was really good.

Sasse was rumoured to be getting close to Spanish actress Marta Milans, and that may have caused the split.

In her Instagram post, Kylie wishes her ex the best, which is really big of her. What a cool, mature lady. It wouldn’t be me.

In happier news, Minogue recently won a battle against Kylie Jenner, who was attempting to trademark their shared name, and thank goodness. We're forever #TeamMinogue on this one. ​