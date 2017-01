The Super Bowl is this weekend and both Lady Gaga and her mom, are super, super pumped. Like, doing cartwheels on the field pumped.

Gaga’s mom, Cynthia Germanotta, joined her daughter for a little bit of pre-performance celebration on Monday. I would not mind being a part of this party, guys.

It remains to be seen whether or not Gaga will use the performance to make some sort of political statement — although, fingers crossed — but from the looks of it, it will definitely be a good time.