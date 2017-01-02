Lauren Conrad is already making good on her New Year’s resolution.

“The Hills” star-turned-lifestyle maven vowed to bring more joy into her life this year, and it turns out she’s got a little bundle coming soon. Conrad, 30, announced she’s expecting her first child with husband William Tell on Instagram. “Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet,” the mom-to-be posted along with a picture of her sonogram.

RELATED: Katie Couric returns to NBC’s Today show (for one week)

Conrad and singer-turned-lawyer Tell, 36, were married in a private ceremony in 2014. When asked about getting hitched by US Weekly, she said, “For us it makes you officially family, which is really great, but as far as our relationship, we were really committed before so it didn't change a ton.” Already feeling like family is a great first step to parenthood, so congrats to the happy couple!