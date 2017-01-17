The artist formerly known as LiLo is at it again.

Over the weekend, Lindsay Lohan scrubbed her entire Instagram, leaving her 5.7 million followers the words: “Alaikum salam,” an Arabic greeting that loosely translates to “peace be unto you.” And if you’re thinking: “what even is happening?!" — you’re not alone.

Is this simply a break from social media? A cry for attention? Some thrilling combination of both? Hard to say.

In 2014, she described herself to Oprah as a “very spiritual person.” And as recently as 2015, Lindsay was carrying around the Quran as a chic yet functional accessory. Many are speculating the maybe-former actress has converted to Islam, with some Muslims rallying around the “Herbie: Fully Loaded” star in full support.

Gossip Cop says Lohan's rep confirmed the star has not converted, citing her ex-momager Dina as saying she's just taking a break from that Insta-life — but who knows!

As always Lindsay Lohan manages to be a half-frown emoji of mystery. Never change, girl.