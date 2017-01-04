It’s been 20 years since Elliott Smith’s “Either/Or” gave us a slightly uplifting version of his dark, yet mellow low-fi vibes. His third LP spanned poppier tunes like “Rose Parade,” the wistful/hopeful finger-picking of “Angeles,” the Beatles-y love song “Say Yes” — before going back to the darkness with the somber “Between the Bars” (the latter three which would anchor the soundtrack to “Good Will Hunting” that same year).

To commemorate the anniversary, Kill Rock Stars is reissuing “Either/Or” in March with a mix of live tracks and rare cuts, including “I Figured You Out,” which you can listen to, below. It’ll surely be out on streaming services, but fans can opt for the double vinyl package, remastered from the original cassettes — plus a postcard of the tapes, in case you don’t remember what those look like — including the original liner notes (again, remember?), and a handful of never-before seen photos.

Have a listen to “I Figured You Out,” a easy-going, folky number to get you in the mood before the March 10 release, when you can fully immerse yourself. Also, we’re old.