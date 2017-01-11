“Better Call Saul” ended its second season on a cliffhanger which had fans cookin’ up all kinds of theories.

Who wrote that cryptic note to Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks), and what does it mean?

Fans of the “Breaking Bad” spin-off did some detective work, discovering an anagram encoded in the season’s episode titles spelling out “Fring’s Back”. Many took this as a clue, both that the poker-faced drug-lord Gus Fring wrote said note—and that he would be returning in Season 3 (out sometime this spring).

Today, AMC released a “commercial” for Los Pollos Hermanos (Fring's drug-front/fastfood chain) which only teases impatient fans even more. The cheesy video urges customers to “Taste the family!” and has Fring cameoing to say, “Come in and try our new curly fries! We are so sure you’ll like them. And if you don’t, they’re on me.”

Creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould told Vanity Fair back in April that the anagram was intentional, but that it doesn’t necessarily mean Fring left the note. Gilligan was also quizzical on the question of Fring’s return, merely noting, “ just because Fring’s back — technically speaking, if not literally — it doesn’t mean that folks should assume that they’ll see him at the beginning of Season 3”. Whatever that means.

Watch the video, below, and let us know what you think in the comments.