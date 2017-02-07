Madonna just added two new baby girls to her brood.

The 58-year-old singer has adopted four-year-old twins from Malawi, according to Yahoo News. The toddlers are from the Home of Hope orphanage in Mchinji.

A couple of weeks ago, Madonna denied that she was adopting, insisting that she was only in Malawi to check in on her foundation, Raising Malawi. But I guess she just didn’t want the press in her business, which honestly is a new move for the pop star. Y'all know how Madonna is always trying to start something. Remember her speech at the Women's March?

