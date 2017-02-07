ADVERTISEMENT
Tuesday, February 07, 2017
Madonna adopts twin girls from Malawi

That was fast.

Madonna attends the Billboard Women in Music 2016 event on December 9, 2016 in New York City. 

Madonna just added two new baby girls to her brood. 

The 58-year-old singer has adopted four-year-old twins from Malawi, according to Yahoo News. The toddlers are from the Home of Hope orphanage in Mchinji.

A couple of weeks ago, Madonna denied that she was adopting, insisting that she was only in Malawi to check in on her foundation, Raising Malawi. But I guess she just didn’t want the press in her business, which honestly is a new move for the pop star. Y'all know how Madonna is always trying to start something. Remember her speech at the Women's March? 

This, of course, isn’t the first time she’s adopted from Malawi. The two toddlers will join Madonna’s adopted son David and daughter Mercy James, both age 11 and adopted in 2008 and 2009 respectively. She also has a 16-year-old son, Rocco with ex-husband Guy Ritchie, and 20-year-old daughter Lourdes with ex Carlos Leon.

That’s a whole lot of kids for a woman pushing 60. Good luck, girl.

