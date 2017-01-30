Season 2 of the Netflix hit “Making a Murderer” has been confirmed. The widely acclaimed show documents the real-life story of Stephen Avery, who was imprisoned in 1985 for a rape he did not commit.

The show originally aired on Netflix in December 2015 and has since taken the world by storm. New episodes are being filmed in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. Though there is no set release date, Netflix’s Cindy Holland told USA Today that new episodes would be released this year.

The first season consisted of 10 episodes. The producers are taking their time to ensure that the new season is true to the real story and is quality. Fans are waiting expectantly waiting, speculating on what the new season holds for the show.

