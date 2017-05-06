Man tackles midlife crisis with badass ‘Game of Thrones’-inspired photoshoot

“Game of Thrones” won’t return to HBO for another two months (blerg!), but if you’ve already reread your dog-eared copies of the books, rewatched the past six seasons and combed the latest trailer for clues about the winter that’s coming and still hunger for more the way Arya Stark hungers for revenge, maybe you should take matters into your own hands.

No, we’re not suggesting that you start gathering your armada a la Daenerys Targaryen and Tyrion Lannister or blowing shit up like newly crowned Queen of the Seven Kingdoms Cersei Lannister, we’re thinking more along the lines of, say, a kick-ass photo shoot.

That’s what the father of Bored Panda community member Ophidia did to deal with his midlife crisis as he turned 50 this year, and it’s nothing short of spectacular.

The photo series, entitled “The Goron Chronicles,” was shot in Cornwall, England, by Sheridan’s Art, a photographer based in Antwerp, Belgium and a friend of Ophidia.

In the series, Ophidia, her father, mother and brother are seen posing in medieval garb near lush foliage, an ancient church and along the breathtaking Cornish coast.

And her father, who portrays a Cornish landlord named Goron, is given a backstory that is sure to tide over any “Game of Thrones” lover who is awaiting (and awaiting) the long-time-coming sixth novel in George R. R. Martin’s “A Song of Ice and Fire” series from which “Game of Thrones” was adapted.

“Meet Cornish landlord Goron as he is forced to fight for King Mordred against evil forces threatening the kingdom,” Ophidia wrote on Bored Panda. “After fierce battles on the Cornish coast, Goron returns as a true hero. Being jealous of his success, Mordred sends out Gwenora, a blue witch, to seduce Goron to the dark side, turning him against his own people. Torn between two worlds, Goron ultimately finds the power to confront Gwenora in an ultimate battle. Will he succeed?”

Just like the goings on in “Game of Thrones” season seven, it's anyone's guess — but at least this helped make the wait a little better!

"Game of Thrones" season seven will premiere on July 16.