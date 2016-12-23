ADVERTISEMENT
Saturday, December 24, 2016
ADVERTISEMENT
Yesterday 1:11 pm

Maren Ade talks 'Toni Erdmann,' comedy and learning business-speak

The director discusses her acclaimed (and long) new comedy (that's also a drama).

Maren Ade

Maren Ade

Getty Images

Photo:

The German filmmaker Maren Ade says technically “Toni Erdmann” isn’t a comedy. The filmmaker’s third feature is, she says, a drama: about a stressed-out, lonely, but very successful business consultant named Ines (Sandra Huller) whose eccentric father (Peter Simonischek), morose over his own loneliness and the recent death of his beloved dog, tries to snap his daughter out of what he thinks is a deep funk. He just does it by donning a ridiculous wig and bad, fake teeth and pretending, badly, to be a wacky character named “Toni Erdmann.” He then proceeds to make her life hell, even though he thinks she’ll wind up happier in the end.

Whatever genre it is, “Toni Erdmann” has become legendary since its Cannes Film Festival debut in May as a comedic tour de force, touting at least three of the year’s most audience-slaying set pieces. Ade, whose last film was the funny-honest relationship saga “Everyone Else,” talked to us while her latest was slaying at the New York Film Festival.

Considering how much of the film is set in meetings and offices, it seems like one of your biggest jobs making this as learning all about the business world. Usually art and business types are kept separate, almost at odds with each other. What made you want to have Ines work in business?
I felt if it takes so long to make a film, I should at least learn something. [Laughs] I thought I should meet those people from my generation who went into business. I did a lot of interviews, especially with women. In the beginning, I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m going to meet my political enemies now! [Laughs] I will ask critical questions!’ But when you get really involved with something, it winds up becoming really interesting to you.

RELATED: Review: "Toni Erdmann" is that hilarious, brilliant three-hour German comedy you asked for

What kinds of things did you find out that really surprised you?
I learned the world doesn’t work without consulting companies anymore. Projects can’t all be done in-house, so they have to hire outside firms. But then it becomes so complicated that no one can be blamed anymore when something bad happens.

What about writing business-speak? The scenes of Ines at work walk a fine line between sort of dull yet not boring. You can follow what they’re saying.
I found out it’s a film cliche for business speech to be too complicated. In films they make it too complicated. I found the way people talk in the business world is much more simple.

Another perk of doing a film about business consultants is they’re often on the move or talking to each other. It’s not just people sitting in front of computers, so it’s not visually boring.
But also there’s this strong performance aspect that they have. It’s like they’re always doing a performance. That’s perfect for Ines: She’s built up this work façade, but she also plays lots of other roles. In the beginning we had this idea of her almost never being herself, because “the daughter” is a role, “the girlfriend” is a role, “the boss” is is a role. I found it interesting to watch these parts of her dissolve or fall apart over the course of the film. And then the father winds up doing his own performance, in order to help her and himself.

Toni Erdmann

In Maren Ade's award-winning "Toni Erdmann," a father (Peter Simonischek) tries to save his daughter from a workaholic life — by dressing like this.

Sony Pictures Classics

Photo:

You’ve said elsewhere that Andy Kaufman was a big influence on the comedic side of this. What other things did you study?
I watched a lot of screwball comedies, like “Bringing Up Baby,” which is a very good film, I found out again. The rhythm is really incredible; it just goes on and on and on. “La Dolce Vita” I also found interesting in a similar way; the parties keep going, like a boll is rolling and it’s not stopping. But I didn’t want to make this a pure comedy. So I had a father who’s bringing the comedy into the movie, out of desperation. He’s playing comedy for his daughter. It’s not like I’m doing comedy to please an audience. The foundation was this was always a drama, and the comedy is the result of the drama. When I was talking to the actors, we focused on the things that were lying underneath. It’s really existential for them.

I don’t want this to sound like I’m complaining about the length, but I was wondering if you always intended it to be 162 minutes?
No. I actually hoped it would be shorter. I really didn’t expect it to be this long. I remember during shooting, I said to my producer, “Next time I want to make a really long film — a really over-long film.” And then [laughs] I realized in editing, it’s already an over-long film. My producers said, “You really want to make a film that’s longer than this?” [Laughs] I thought it would be maybe 135 minutes. We tried shorter versions, and the film was less complex. Some of the scenes were really close to being banal. It all takes time. It’s a fragile thing, the length of a film. I didn’t think [a long film] would be a problem. Some people were afraid it was too long for the cinemas, but if we watch a TV series, we watch three of them. That’s long, too.

This is a spoiler and shouldn’t be read by anyone who hasn’t already seen the film [SERIOUSLY, TURN BACK NOW, READ THIS AFTER YOU’VE SEEN IT, DON’T BE SPOILERED], but tell me about that strange costume Winifried wears in the party scene late in.
It was in the script that he should choose a costume under which he disappears completely. I was really lucky to find this one, because it suited everything I was looking for. I wanted something that represented both sides of Winifried: sad and melancholic, but also funny. It also stinks like hell. It’s made out of real goat fur. When we were at Cannes [where Simonischek wore the costume again], I could smell him 200 meters away. The head is very tall, so they have to carry it on their chin; all the movements are from the neck, which makes it very lively. It’s Bulgarian and they use it to scare off evil spirits. Did you see where I put it earlier in the movie?

Actually, no, and I’ve seen the film twice.
I made it very obvious, and people still don’t see it. He’s at the party and he sees just the head part. He asks [the party host], “What is this?” But nobody catches it. Maybe it’s because it’s right after Ines sings [spoiler].

Follow Matt Prigge on Twitter @mattprigge

More about MATT PRIGGE

Jim Jarmusch

Jim Jarmusch talks 'Paterson' and that time he almost died

Since his first film, 1980’s “Permanent Vacation,” Jim Jarmusch has done Jim Jarmusch. He’s never been the type of independent filmmaker who was working towards studio work or comic book movies. Every few years, the world receives a new Jarmusch, each gradually paced, minimalist, serious yet playful. This year we’ve gotten two: “Gimme Danger,” his doc about The Stooges, was released in October. And now there’s “Paterson,” in which Adam Driver plays a bus driver and poet (also named Paterson)....
Review: '20th Century Women' is a happy-sad look at '70s progressivesBilly Crudup on '20th Century Women' and fake-learning new skillsReview: 'Paterson' is the soothing film you need now (or any other time, really)
Actress Carrie Fisher suffers medical emergency on London-to-L.A. flight

Actress Carrie Fisher suffers medical emergency on London-to-L.A. flight

By Steve Gorman and Alex Dobuzinskis LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Hollywood actress and writer Carrie Fisher, best known for her role as Princess Leia in the "Star Wars" movies, suffered a cardiac episode on Friday during a flight from London to Los Angeles, where she was rushed to a hospital after landing. Fisher, 60, was described by her younger brother, Todd Fisher, as being in critical condition, and he said she remained under medical treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a Los Angeles...
Jim Jarmusch

Jim Jarmusch talks 'Paterson' and that time he almost died

Since his first film, 1980’s “Permanent Vacation,” Jim Jarmusch has done Jim Jarmusch. He’s never been the type of independent filmmaker who was working towards studio work or comic book movies. Every few years, the world receives a new Jarmusch, each gradually paced, minimalist, serious yet playful. This year we’ve gotten two: “Gimme Danger,” his doc about The Stooges, was released in October. And now there’s “Paterson,” in which Adam Driver plays a bus driver and poet (also named Paterson)....
Ski resolutions for 2017

Ski resolutions for 2017

Enough of “someday.” In the midst of another ski season, it can become all too easy to remain complacent with our skiing and riding adventures. Then again, with a new year upon us, perhaps it’s time to dedicate ourselves to some resolutions to create a different winter environment than we might normally enjoy. Since we’re a bit past the point of committing to stay in shape, lest we avoid the burn of our legs after a day on the hill, here are just a few things I hope to accomplish in 2017. Ski...
20th Century Women

'20th Century Women' is a happy-sad look at '70s progressives

‘20th Century Women’ Director: Mike Mills Stars: Annette Bening, Greta Gerwig Rating: R 4 (out of 5) Globes Mike Mills has good taste. Judging from what the filmmaker includes in his latest, the ensemble dramedy “20th Century Women,” we can tell he’s a cool progressive who likes and respects women. He enjoys David Bowie, Talking Heads, Neu! and The Raincoats. He doesn’t see a problem with kids being raised without a dad, and he knows that Planned Parenthood offers a wide array of life-saving...
Maren Ade

Maren Ade talks 'Toni Erdmann,' comedy and learning business-speak

The German filmmaker Maren Ade says technically “Toni Erdmann” isn’t a comedy. The filmmaker’s third feature is, she says, a drama: about a stressed-out, lonely, but very successful business consultant named Ines (Sandra Huller) whose eccentric father (Peter Simonischek), morose over his own loneliness and the recent death of his beloved dog, tries to snap his daughter out of what he thinks is a deep funk. He just does it by donning a ridiculous wig and bad, fake teeth and pretending, badly, to...
Staying home for the holidays? Here's your weekend

Staying home for the holidays? Here's your weekend

MUSIC The Christmas Revels This long-running, very Cambridge-y Christmas tradition is a unique holiday offering combining theater, music, dance, storytelling and sing-along. Each year there’s a different theme; this time, Revels travels to Acadian, or, more properly, Cajun Louisiana, featuring the culture’s rousing folk music as well as perennial Revels favorites like “Sussex Mummers Carol” and “Lord of the Dance.” Through Dec. 27 Sanders Theater, 45 Quincy St., Cambridge $25-$64,...
Billy Crudup

Billy Crudup on '20th Century Women' and fake-learning new skills

In “20th Century Women,” Billy Crudup plays the token adult dude. He’s William, a 40-something mechanic and handyman who's moved into a house in 1979 Santa Barbara. His landlord is Dorothea (Annette Bening), a lefty matriarch whose tenants also include a cancer-survivor (Greta Gerwig) and a teenage girl (Elle Fanning), plus her teen son (Lucas Jade Zurmann). The movie, by “Beginners” filmmaker Mike Mills, observes all of them as they navigate both their own tiny world, as well as a country that...
Paterson

'Paterson' is the soothing film you need now (or any other time, really)

‘Paterson’ Director: Jim Jarmusch Stars: Adam Driver, Golshifteh Farahani Rating: R 5 (out of 5) Globes No movie hero has given less of a crap than Paterson (Adam Driver). He wouldn’t put it like that. He’s not angry or punchy; his no-craps-given stance isn’t him rebelling against anything or anyone. And, really, he does give a crap about some things: The poetry he writes, his wife (Golshifteh Farahani), his dog, hitting the neighborhood bar every night. He likes what he likes and anything he...

Most Commented

Nigeria's Buhari says army has captured key Boko Haram camp
ADVERTISEMENT

New York

The 2,500-square-foot contemporary unit comes with three bedrooms and two large terraces.

'True Blood' star Alexander Skarsgård eyes East Village synagogue penthouse

Yesterday 5:21 pm Swedish actor Alexander Skarsgård, of “True Blood” and “Tarzan” fame, may be sinking his teeth into a swanky new East Village pad. The Post reports that he was seen checking out the duplex penthouse at 415 East 6th Street, the Mezritch Synagogue condo conversion. The apartment isn’t publicly on the market, but it’s still vacant and was last listed for $4.39 million. Read more at 6sqft...

Philadelphia

Philly mayor swaps luxury Wells Fargo Center suite for city school funding

Philly mayor swaps luxury Wells Fargo Center suite for city school funding

Yesterday 12:05 pm Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has given up prime seats at the Wells Fargo Center in exchange for funding for the city’s embattled school district, The Associated Press reported. For a flat $100,000 rate paid to the city, Comcast-Spectator will resell seats in the mayor’s box for 76ers and Flyers games over a three-year period. The city will also get a portion of proceeds made from reselling those seats for concerts and other similar non-sporting events.  The money will benefit the Fund for the...

Boston

3rd Annual Red Kettle Run, Boston Common, Nov. 18

Salvation Army makes final plea to meet 2016 goal

Yesterday 9:24 pm The Salvation Army implored the public one last time to help the organization meet its 2016 fundraising goal in Massachusetts. "With charitable contributions making up the majority of the annual funding of The Salvation Army it is essential that we meet our Red Kettle Campaign goal for this year," said Maj. Gregory Hartshorn, general secretary of the Massachusetts Salvation Army, according to Patch. "We desperately depend on generosity at this time of year so we can continue outreach to...
ADVERTISEMENT
Metro Newsletter
MOST READMOST RECENT

read today's paper

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Lifestyle News