Maren Ade talks 'Toni Erdmann,' comedy and learning business-speak

The German filmmaker Maren Ade says technically “Toni Erdmann” isn’t a comedy. The filmmaker’s third feature is, she says, a drama: about a stressed-out, lonely, but very successful business consultant named Ines (Sandra Huller) whose eccentric father (Peter Simonischek), morose over his own loneliness and the recent death of his beloved dog, tries to snap his daughter out of what he thinks is a deep funk. He just does it by donning a ridiculous wig and bad, fake teeth and pretending, badly, to be a wacky character named “Toni Erdmann.” He then proceeds to make her life hell, even though he thinks she’ll wind up happier in the end.

Whatever genre it is, “Toni Erdmann” has become legendary since its Cannes Film Festival debut in May as a comedic tour de force, touting at least three of the year’s most audience-slaying set pieces. Ade, whose last film was the funny-honest relationship saga “Everyone Else,” talked to us while her latest was slaying at the New York Film Festival.

Considering how much of the film is set in meetings and offices, it seems like one of your biggest jobs making this as learning all about the business world. Usually art and business types are kept separate, almost at odds with each other. What made you want to have Ines work in business?

I felt if it takes so long to make a film, I should at least learn something. [Laughs] I thought I should meet those people from my generation who went into business. I did a lot of interviews, especially with women. In the beginning, I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m going to meet my political enemies now! [Laughs] I will ask critical questions!’ But when you get really involved with something, it winds up becoming really interesting to you.

RELATED: Review: "Toni Erdmann" is that hilarious, brilliant three-hour German comedy you asked for

What kinds of things did you find out that really surprised you?

I learned the world doesn’t work without consulting companies anymore. Projects can’t all be done in-house, so they have to hire outside firms. But then it becomes so complicated that no one can be blamed anymore when something bad happens.

What about writing business-speak? The scenes of Ines at work walk a fine line between sort of dull yet not boring. You can follow what they’re saying.

I found out it’s a film cliche for business speech to be too complicated. In films they make it too complicated. I found the way people talk in the business world is much more simple.

Another perk of doing a film about business consultants is they’re often on the move or talking to each other. It’s not just people sitting in front of computers, so it’s not visually boring.

But also there’s this strong performance aspect that they have. It’s like they’re always doing a performance. That’s perfect for Ines: She’s built up this work façade, but she also plays lots of other roles. In the beginning we had this idea of her almost never being herself, because “the daughter” is a role, “the girlfriend” is a role, “the boss” is is a role. I found it interesting to watch these parts of her dissolve or fall apart over the course of the film. And then the father winds up doing his own performance, in order to help her and himself.