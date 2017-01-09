Mariah Carey is taking a break from social media following her performance fiasco on New Years Eve as her finger pointing continues.

In what might be her last social media post in a while – besides for promotions for her All The Hits tour in March – the singer posted an audio file posted to her Twitter account Sunday in which she continued to pin her New Year’s Eve lip-syncing embarrassment on Dick Clark Productions.

"Listen, guys, I was foiled," Carey said in in the clip with the caption, "In my own words."

"… it turned into an opportunity to humiliate me and all those who were excited to ring in the new year with me," she said. "Eventually I will explain this all in greater detail for anyone who wants to hear. I cannot can’t deny that my feelings were hurt."

“It’s a shame that we were put into the hands of a production team with technical issues who chose to capitalize on circumstances beyond our control,” she said of the company that has been producing Dick Clark’s New Year's Rockin’ Eve for 46 years.

An initial investigation into the incident showed that Dick Clark Productions was not blameworthy for Carey’s performance malfunction, a company spokesperson told the New York Daily News.

Many videos of Carey’s performance sited in news media stories have been removed from YouTube and other video platforms on account of copyrights.

"I'm going to take a break from social-media moments, although I will fulfill my professional obligations," she said. " It's time for me to finally take a moment for myself and be with loved ones and prepare for my upcoming tour in March."