She could’ve gone out on a high note, but Mariah Carey’s team have decided to go low about her “performance train wreck” on New Year’s Eve.

The pop diva’s three-song set during “Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve with Ryan Seacrest” was plagued with technical difficulties, eventually revealing that she was lip-synching to her song “Emotion.” Carey initially tweeted shortly after the performance that “shit happens,” but her manager is now saying Dick Clark Productions intentionally botched her performance.

Stella Bulochnikov tells Billboard that Carey’s in-ear microphones weren’t working, and the show’s production team refused to remove her portion of the program from the West Coast television feed. “I asked him why would they want to run a performance with mechanical glitches unless they just want eyeballs at any expense,” she says.

Dick Clark Productions isn’t having it though, calling the accusations “defamatory, outrageous and frankly absurd” and saying Carey’s team is to blame for the tech mishaps. What we want to know is, where was Ryan Seacrest? A good host helps performers when they’re struggling — even the audience pitched in, finishing one of Carey’s song before she walked offstage.

Maybe he got too used to watching Simon Cowell belittle performers on “American Idol,” but New Year’s is supposed to be about celebrating together. In fact, he’d had a little help earlier the same day when the FDNY rescued Seacrest from a stalled elevator. Pay it forward, dude.