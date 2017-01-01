ADVERTISEMENT
Sunday, January 01, 2017
Today 9:48 am

‘S—t happens,’ Mariah Carey says of New Year’s Eve performance disaster

The diva kicked off 2017 with a live performance in Times Square that quickly went south.

Mariah Carey performs in Times Square as part of 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest' on ABC.

Mariah Carey performs in Times Square as part of 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest' on ABC.

Reuters

Photo:

Mariah Carey is handling her epic New Year’s Eve lip-syncing fail like the diva she is. 

The singer experienced a bevy of technological issues during her live performance on ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest."

After singing holiday staple “Auld Lang Syne,” Carey tried singing her song “Emotions,” but said she couldn’t hear.

She trudged through the track with the help of the audience to “be a good sport,” she said, before going into “We Belong Together.” She stopped that song after tech issues arose again, but a recording of the song could still be heard, indicating that she was lip-syncing. 

“It just doesn’t get any better,” the singer said before walking offstage. 

Social media, naturally, exploded following the performance, but Carey seems to be taking it all in stride, tweeting afterward that “Shit happens. Here’s to making more headlines in 2017" with a gif of herself shaking her head. 

If you somehow missed Carey’s performance mishap, here it is: 



Boston, New York welcome first babies of 2017: Reports

Boston, New York welcome first babies of 2017: Reports

A New Year, a new life. Well, two new lives, actually.  Both Boston and New York saw their first babies of 2017 just after midnight.  Kennedy Lynn Schmitt, daughter of Will and Julia Schmitt of Brookline, was born at 12:01 a.m. at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, the Boston Globe reported. She weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and measured 19 ¼ inches.  Seven minutes later, New York reportedly welcomed its first baby, too.  A boy named Nathan was born at Flushing Hospital in Queens at 12:08 a.m....
Jaroslav Halak leaves the ice during the Islanders game against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday.

Islanders starting goaltender Jaroslav Halak placed on waivers

And then there were two? The New York Islanders’ crowded goaltender roster may have dropped to two after the team placed starter Jaroslav Halak on waivers Friday afternoon. The move comes after Halak was pulled in the second period during Thursday’s game against the Minnesota Wild for allowing four goals on 24 shots. Three of those goals came in a span of 80 seconds, giving the Wild their fastest three goals in franchise history. It was the third time Halak was pulled from the net in 11 games....
Todd Bowles and the Jets will look to finish their dismal season on a high note Sunday.

Tony Williams' 3 things to watch for: Jets take on Bills in season finale

Sunday marks the merciful finale of a Jets’ season that will go down in the annals as one of the worst in franchise history.   It would’ve been almost fitting, though, had old friend Rex Ryan been allowed to coach out the string and go against his former team one last time in a battle of coaches on the hot seat. But Ryan was axed by Sunday’s opponent, the Buffalo Bills (7-8), so this tilt will only feature one head coach whose job status is tenuous. Gang Green’s lead man, Todd Bowles, is...
Taraji P Henson

Taraji P. Henson wanted to inspire young women with 'Hidden Figures'

When Taraji P. Henson first went to meet Katherine Johnson — the woman she plays in “Hidden Figures” — she was greeted at her home by her two daughters. They hugged her and told the “Empire” actress, 46, how happy they were she was going to play their mother. “I was like, ‘No pressure,’” Henson jokes. Set in the 1960s, “Hidden Figures” tells the story of three women — Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan (Octavia Spencer) and Mary Jackson (Janelle Monae) — who were integral in the early days of the space...
You can get a workout AND a dance party with Trillfit's Jan. 7 Brunch + Burn class.

Sweat, sip and stick to your New Year’s Resolutions

You can chaturanga right into a glass of Pinot with the UnWINEd and unCORKed yoga sessions at Andover’s Oxygen Mind & Body. The in-studio session feature 60 minutes of relaxing flow — unCORK with gentle pilates or unWINE with vinyasa yoga — followed by an hour-long wine tasting. Oxygen founder and owner Amy Cieslik will lead the pilates session, while Berkshires-trained Sheila Wescott will conduct yoga. Jan. 6, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 2 Dundee Park, B01, Andover, $35, registration required,...
Florian Valot, Vincent Bezecourt to get invite to MLS Red Bulls camp

Florian Valot, Vincent Bezecourt to get invite to MLS Red Bulls camp

UPPER MONTCLAIR, N.J. – At least two prominent pieces from the New York Red Bulls II roster this offseason will be invited to training camp with the MLS team, so says the USL squad’s head coach John Wolyniec. Florian Valot, a midfielder on the USL team and a rookie with the squad following a sensational collegiate career at Rider, will be getting a look with the New York Red Bulls this January for preseason in Arizona. In addition, Vincent Bezecourt, also in his first year with the team, is...
Expect the Raiders to go hard after the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

NFL Week 17 best bets: Pro football spreads, betting lines, advice, picks

The Panthers, Colts and Raiders can ride their ground game to wins in Week 17.   Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-5.5)  Tampa Bay, sans Doug Martin, needs a win and lots of help to squeak into the playoffs, but Carolina will give the Bucs all they can handle on Sunday. The Panthers committed four turnovers when these teams met in October but only lost by three. Carolina’s been much better in the turnover department lately, putting up a plus-5 margin in their last three contests....

Nick Saban and Alabama will be shooting for yet another National Championship.

When is 2017 Alabama - Clemson game? (Date, day for college football title)

Today 10:06 am The 2016-17 college football national championship game will be played on Monday, Jan. 9 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Kickoff for the national title game rematch between No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Clemson is slated for 8 p.m. and will be broadcast across the ESPN platform.  Clemson got to college football's title game by slamming Ohio State, 31-0, on New Year's Eve in the national semi-final. Alabama earned their slot by dumping Washington, 24-7. Alabama beat Clemson, 45-40, in a...

Pennsylvania State Trooper Landon Weaver was fatally shot on Friday. 2Photos

Suspect who fatally shot trooper killed: PA State Police

Yesterday 3:20 pm A suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a Pennsylvania State Police officer was shot and killed by troopers Saturday morning, the agency announced. After an overnight manhunt, Jason Robison, 32, was killed during a confrontation at a mobile home in Juniata Township in central Pennsylvania around 10 a.m. Saturday. “Troopers encountered Robison at an unoccupied mobile home not far from his residence," police said in a statement. "Robison refused commands to surrender, made threats to harm...

Tom Brady and the Patriots will be shooting for their fifth Super Bowl win in the 2017 NFL Playoffs.

Updated: 2017 NFL Playoffs Schedule (football wild card, start time)

Today 9:44 am A look at the full schedule for the 2016-17 NFL Playoffs. The pro football playoffs start the weekend of Jan. 7 and climax with Super Bowl 51 in Houston, Texas. Saturday, Jan. 7 Wild Card Game 1 (4:35 p.m., ESPN) Wild Card Game 2 (8:15 p.m., TBA) Sunday, Jan. 8 Wild Card Game 3 (1 p.m., TBA) Wild Card Game 4 (4:40 p.m., TBA) Saturday, Jan. 14  Divisional Game 1 (4:35 p.m., TBA) Divisional Game 2 (8:15 p.m., TBA) Sunday, Jan. 15 Divisional Game 3 (1 p.m., TBA) Divisional Game 4 (4:40 p.m., TBA)...
