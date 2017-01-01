Mariah Carey is handling her epic New Year’s Eve lip-syncing fail like the diva she is.

The singer experienced a bevy of technological issues during her live performance on ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest."

After singing holiday staple “Auld Lang Syne,” Carey tried singing her song “Emotions,” but said she couldn’t hear.

She trudged through the track with the help of the audience to “be a good sport,” she said, before going into “We Belong Together.” She stopped that song after tech issues arose again, but a recording of the song could still be heard, indicating that she was lip-syncing.

“It just doesn’t get any better,” the singer said before walking offstage.

Social media, naturally, exploded following the performance, but Carey seems to be taking it all in stride, tweeting afterward that “Shit happens. Here’s to making more headlines in 2017" with a gif of herself shaking her head.