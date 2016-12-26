BBC America gave "Doctor Who" fans a special Christmas gift this year.

A trailer for the upcoming season – set to premiere in April 2017 – features Peter Capaldi, the 12th Doctor, and a new traveling companion, Bill Potts, played by British actress Pearl Mackie.

Mackie's role replaces Clara Oswald, portrayed by Jenna Coleman, who traveled with Capaldi and the Doctor's Eleventh reincarnation, played by Matt Smith. Coleman was the series' longest-running companion; she starred in 36 episodes.

In the Season 10 trailer, Mackie and Capaldi encounter the Doctor's oldest foe, Daleks, and all other sorts of enemies. Mackie voices over the minute-long clip, introducing herself ("I serve chips") and Capaldi, whom she refers to as "Doctor What," as a professor.

Mackie was first revealed to Whovians in April in a clip featuring her and the Doctor battling a Dalek.

The plucky 29-year-old actress comes to BBC America's hit series from British soap opera "Doctors" and several years on the stage in London.

The trailer premiered in advance of the series' Christmas special, which aired on Dec. 24, but is screening in select theaters across the United States until Thursday.