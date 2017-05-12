When is Miss USA 2017?

In case you’re interested in watching the Miss USA 2017 competition, you should know that no, despite our highest hopes, they have not reclaimed April 25, the “perfect date” according to Miss Rhode Island in “Miss Congeniality.”

This year’s Miss USA, not to be confused with Miss America, will air live on Fox Sunday, May 14 at 8 pm ET. The competition, which includes live performances from Pitbull and Brett Eldredge, will be held at the Mandalay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

It’s going to be a star-studded event; the two performers aren’t the only ones gracing the stage. In addition to a performance of Michael Jackson ONE — a Cirque de Soleil® act celebrating the music and style of the famous singer, created in collaboration with the Estate of Michael Jackson — the hosting will be done by some big names: Julianne Hough and Terrence J return as hosts and producers of the broadcast, while model Ashley Graham takes over as backstage host.

The judging panel is comprised of Jeannie Mai, Brook Lee, Halima Aden (the first Miss USA competitor to take the stage in a hijab and burkini), Janet Mock, Carson Kressley and Nancy Lublin.

The biggest change we’re excited to see this year, though, is that you — yes, you — get to submit questions for the contestants to answer during the semi-final and final rounds. Miss USA 2017 has partnered with theSkimm, a daily newsletter that aims to change the way millennial women consume the news, to crowdsource questions that viewers want to see addressed by the representative of the 50 states and District of Columbia. Take couple minutes to think of your most burning and question and then submit through this form; watch on Sunday to see if your question made it to the interview portion of the competition. Tired of hearing stereotypically vague responses about world peace? Go ahead and write a sharp question about the firing of James Comey — you might not be the only one.

2017 Miss USA contestants

You can vote for your favorite contestant through Saturday, May 13 online at vote.missusa.com to help them advance to the finals. They’ll also have live voting at this same URL throughout the live broadcast on Sunday. Before throwing your hat in for your state’s representative blindly, though, check out their profiles on the Miss USA website where you’ll find profiles about each girl and articles with interviews and information about the causes they champion.

Alabama: Baylee Smith

Alaska: Alyssa London

Arizona: Tommy Lynn Calhoun

Arkansas: Arynn Johnson

California: India Williams

Colorado: Abrina Janssen

Connecticut: Olga Litvinenko

D.C.: Kára McCullough

Delaware: Mia Jones

Florida: Linette De Los Santos

Georgia: DeAnna Johnson

Hawaii: Julie Kuo

Idaho: Cassie Lewis

Illinois: Whitney Wandland

Indiana: Brittany Winchester

Iowa: Kelsey Weier

Kansas: Catherine Carmichael

Kentucky: Madelynn MYers

Louisiana: Bethany Trahan

Maine: Brooke Harris

Maryland: Adrianna David

Massachusetts: Julia Scaparotti

Michigan: Krista Ferguson

Minnesota: Meridith Gould

Mississippi: Ashley Hamby

Missouri: Bayleigh Dayton

Montana: Brooke Bezanson

Nebraska: Jasmine Fuelberth

Nevada: Lauren York

New Hampshire: Sarah Mousseau

New Jersey: Chhavi Verg

New Mexico: Ashley Mora

New York: Hannah Lopa

North Carolina: Katie Coble

North Dakota: Raquel Wellentin

Ohio: Dinaleigh Baxter

Oklahoma: Alex Smith

Oregon: Elizabeth Denny

Pennsylvania: Cassandra Angst

Rhode Island: Kelsey Swanson

South Carolina: Megan Gordon

South Dakota: Tessa Dee

Tennessee: Allee-Sutton Hethcoat

Texas: Nancy Gonzalez

Utah: Baylee Jensen

Vermont: Madison Cota

Virginia: Jacqueline Carroll

Washington: Alex Carlson-Helo

West Virginia: Lauren Roush

Wisconsin: Skylar Witte

Wyoming: Mikaela Shaw

Who won Miss USA last year?

A post shared by Deshauna Barber (@missusa) on Mar 22, 2017 at 9:02am PDT

The winner of Miss USA 2016, Deshauna Barber (who represented D.C.), stole the show in the finals by knocking people out with her answer to whether the Pentagon’s decision to open all combat roles to women could be seen as putting political correctness above the performance of the military. “We are just as tough as men. As a commander of my unit I am powerful, I am dedicated, and it is important to recognize that gender does not limit us in the United States Army," she told the judges. She was also the first women actively serving in the military to win the title of Miss USA.

Watch her full response to the question in the post below: