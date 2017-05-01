Although it began as an outlet for TV shows, Hulu is rapidly catching up on the movie front. So after that long day or week at work, slip on the pj’s and stream one of the best movies coming to Hulu in May 2017:

"A Fistful of Dollars" (May 4)

The first spaghetti Western, Sergio Leone's gunslinger epic is still the best. See why it deservedly made the ingenue Clint Eastwood a star.

10 James Bond movies (May 1)

“Dr. No” (1963), “From Russia with Love” (1964), “Thunderball” (1965), “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service” (1969), “Moonraker” (1979), “For Your Eyes Only” (1981), “A View to a Kill” (1985), “License to Kill” (1989), “Goldeneye” (1995), “Tomorrow Never Dies” (1997)

From the original gangsta Sean Connery through the Brosnan era, this collection is a mysterious briefcase full of pop-culture platinum: swagger, style and unsurpassed eye-twinkling. Plan double- or triple-header party nights now.

"Casual" Season 3 (May 23)

Not a movie, but an exception must be made for this Hulu original series, one of the best shows on TV. A 40-something single mom (the Emmy-worthy Michaela Watkins), her man-child younger brother and her intellectually and sexually precocious teen daughter upend every comic stereotype that description connotes in this minor-key hybrid of "Arrested Development" and "Six Feet Under."'

"Chuck & Buck" (May 1)

The ’90s were not short on dark and quirky indies: Mother-son incest ("Spanking the Monkey") and a cute young woman’s necrophilia ("Kissed") attracted plenty of ironic shock, as did this film about a childish man whose hero worship of a childhood friend turns into stalking. It introduced the world to singularly twisted writer-director Mike White who, inexplicably, went on to write "School of Rock."

"Clue" (May 1)

This comedy based on the whodunit board game underperformed on its release but has become a camp or cult classic, depending on your perspective, and at least one line has become a classic: The comic genius Madeline Kahn's improvised "Flames! Flames on the side of my face!" soliloquy belongs in your pop-culture reference bank.

"Coming to America" (May 1)

Before Eddie Murphy descended into hackery and tabloid weirdness, he was a totally fresh comic presence, and this comedy about a foreign king who searches for his queen in Queens is still a fun, breezy watch, if you can keep Murphy's persona firmly out of your head while doing so.

"Winter's Bone" (May 1)

The movie that introduced the world to Jennifer Lawrence is a backwoods drama about a teenager trying to raise her young brother alone. Lawrence is hit-you-upside-the-head exceptional, and she was justly rewarded with her first Oscar nomination.