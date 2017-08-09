Obviously The Lion King wants Beyonce to play a queen

It is common knowledge that Beyonce is the queen of the world. Which is why it makes perfect sense that director Jon Favreau is eyeing her up to the play the queen of the jungle in his proposed Lion King live action movie, a remake of the classic Disney film.

Disney and Favreau are yet to pull off this major casting coup, though, as Beyonce is still weighing whether to join the project as Nala. That’s understandable considering that the singer, actress and all-round goddess recently gave birth to twins.

The Tracking Board insist that those involved in the film won’t be stopped in their pursuit of Beyonce, though, as Disney has reportedly offered her a huge deal to both voice the character and also produce the soundtrack for The Lion King. If Beyonce does sign on the dotted line, it will prove to be another piece of masterful casting by Jon Favreau, who has been busy amassing his ensemble for the film over the last few weeks.

Not only did the Swingers and The Jungle Book director wisely decide to re-cast James Earl Jones as Mufasa, since the legendary actor did an iconic job voicing the patriarch in Disney’s 1994 animated version, but also chose well in bringing in Donald Glover as Simba, Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen to play Timon and Pumbaa, respectively, and John Oliver as Zazu.

But while Disney is still waiting with baited breath for Beyonce’s answer, it has already been confirmed that Oscar-nominated actress Alfre Woodard will play Simba’s mom Sarabi. Chiwetel Ejiofor is also being pursued to voice the villainous Scar in The Lion King live action, a part that was previously played by Jeremy Irons in the original film.

Expect further announcements in the very near future as The Lion King live action movie recently entered production, and it is scheduled to hit cinemas on July 19, 2019.