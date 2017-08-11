Broad City has launched a sex toy line because of course

Broad City is one of the freshest and most honest shows on television about sex in the modern world. So it’s little surprise that the hugely popular comedy has now finally moved over into the sex toy industry.

In fact, it’s such a perfect crossover that you have to wonder why it hasn’t happened much sooner. Broad City has teamed up with Lovehoney, a British company that sells a variety of erotic items online, to launch their very own sex toy line. The sound you can hear is Broad City’s legion of fans screaming, ‘Yas Queen!!!’ in unison.

In total there will be 14 products, each of which are blazoned with Broad City’s logo and quotes. You can take a gander at all of the items below.

They’re relatively inexpensive, too. The Yas Kween 10 Function Bullet will only set you back $21.99, while the Respect Your Dick 10 Function Love Ring is just $26.99, the Ass Of An Angel Butt Plug is $39.99, a set of Nature’s Pocket Kegel Balls is $29.99, while the Pegasus Pegging Kit comes in at $89.99.

Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer are obviously ecstatic that a range of Broad City sex toys is now on the market. In conjunction with the launch, the pair told BuzzFeed, “We love that Broad City’s sex positivity carries into real life with these products and we hope the world enjoys them.”

Broad City will be bringing even more pleasure to viewers in just a couple of weeks time when it finally returns for its fourth season on September 13 at 10:30pm on Comedy Central. It really is the show that just keeps on giving.