Chris Pratt would rather give hugs than selfies

Once upon a time, Chris Pratt was doughy slacker Andy Dwyer on “Parks and Recreation.” No more. He’s a handsome, six-pack-ab movie star now, wrangling dinos in “Jurassic World” and heroically leading the charge in the “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies. In the latter’s sequel, “Vol. 2,” Pratt returns as Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord, a half-human, half-alien who’s left Earth to cruise around the galaxy. This time Quill reconnects with his long-lost father, played by Kurt Russell, while helping the gang (including Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista and the voices of Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper) fight alien menaces.

We talked to Pratt, 37, about freaking out about acting opposite a movie idol and why he doesn’t like doing fan selfies.

Do you feel like a kid when you make each movie?

I am like a child. I shouted like a kid when they told me that Kurt Russell would be in the second “Guardians of the Galaxy.” I grew up with many of his films — he's great. I have always said that we have similar lives, especially since we both have two beautiful blondes by our side — Anna Faris by my side, and Goldie Hawn by his.

What evolved the most in ‘Guardians’?

Everything! It’s a great responsibility to follow up a first movie that was very successful. We are a group of misfits that tell a new story, but now with different songs, more characters, spectacular locations, psychedelic effects and more humor. Plus, the tone exceeded expectations with that dose of drama, romance, action, comedy and sarcasm.

In the end, does it become more of a family story and not so much about power?

What happens, is that now the good guys are not so good, nor the bad guys so bad. There’s a confrontation of emotions — just the fact that your father turns up already makes you consider a new episode. I won’t say anymore because if not you won’t want to watch the film anymore [Laughs]

If you were a school teacher, what grade would you give it?

I could not give you a number because it does not exist — it goes beyond 10. Actually, I did not find any mistakes. You leave wanting to see it again. Everybody improved in this new adventure.

What do you dislike most about fame?

I don’t usually complain about fame, because you learn to live with it. People want to greet you in the street, but I don’t usually enjoy selfies, because they put you there like a trophy that has to be shown off. I'd rather give them a hug or shake their hand. That's better, don’t you think? People think I am my characters, when I really am a man who enjoys simple things.