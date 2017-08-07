7 Times Daniel Craig bashed James Bond

Daniel Craig is reportedly on the cusp of signing up to return as James Bond for a fifth and sixth time, before then bowing out as the beloved character. But while there’s plenty of reasons why the 49-year-old is keen on reprising 007, but the actor's signature would mark quite the turnaround.
That’s because Daniel Craig has been extremely candid about just how much portraying James Bond in Casino Royale, Quantum Of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre has taken out of him. One could even call it some serious Daniel Craig James Bond bashing. Most famously during an interview immediately after production on Spectre when he insisted he’d “rather break this glass and slash [his] wrists” than get inside a fine suit, drive an Aston Martin, drink a shaken, not stirred, martini, or hold a PP7 again.
There’s plenty more where that came from, too. In fact, here are seven quotes where Daniel Craig full on bashed James Bond. Click through the slides above to see what the seriously tired actor has to say about various Bond basics.