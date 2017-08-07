7 Times Daniel Craig bashed James Bond

Looks as though Daniel Craig will be getting his kicks as James Bond, while also dishing them out, too, in the very near future.

"I love this job, I get a massive kick out of it. And if I can keep getting a kick out of it, I will."

"But let’s not forget that he’s actually a misogynist. A lot of women are drawn to him chiefly because he embodies a certain kind of danger and never sticks around for too long."

"Nothing … Let’s not talk these films up as some kind of life-changing experience. Bond is what Bond does. Bond is very single- minded. He takes his own course. And that’s simple, which is great."

[Do you share traits with James Bond?] "When I’m working on a film, yes. Which is to the detriment of my personal life, unfortunately. That has to go on hold. But I have a very understanding family who know that’s all a part of it. They know that it’s all-encompassing."

I was aware of what was needed to be Bond but it still goes against everything I believe in. You’ve met me a couple of times, I’m not very cool. I’m not the coolest human being. I wish I was, but I’m not. And I don’t pretend to be cool. But playing James Bond, you have to be cool, and what the hell is cool? You could write a dissertation on it!

“Well, I was contracted to do another one. That was all set up. But at the studio there was a real keenness to get it done as soon as possible. In fact, there was a conversation at one point that went: “Let’s film two movies back to back.” I just went: “You’re out of your fucking minds.” In the nicest possible way. They’re just too big. Then we had to do another one – which for all of us, the director Sam Mendes included, felt incredibly daunting. What the fuck are we going to do? Once we started, we realised we couldn’t think about “Skyfall”. We had to think about this film.”

“It’s a drag. The best acting is when you’re not concerned about the surface. And Bond is the opposite of that. You have to be bothered about how you’re looking. It’s a struggle. I know that how Bond wears a suit and walks into a room is important. But as an actor I don’t want to give a f-ck about what I look like! So I have to play with both things. In a way that works, as that’s Bond: he looks good and he doesn’t give a f-ck what you think he looks like!”

Daniel Craig is reportedly on the cusp of signing up to return as James Bond for a fifth and sixth time, before then bowing out as the beloved character. But while there’s plenty of reasons why the 49-year-old is keen on reprising 007, but the actor's signature would mark quite the turnaround.

That’s because Daniel Craig has been extremely candid about just how much portraying James Bond in Casino Royale, Quantum Of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre has taken out of him. One could even call it some serious Daniel Craig James Bond bashing. Most famously during an interview immediately after production on Spectre when he insisted he’d “rather break this glass and slash [his] wrists” than get inside a fine suit, drive an Aston Martin, drink a shaken, not stirred, martini, or hold a PP7 again.

There’s plenty more where that came from, too. In fact, here are seven quotes where Daniel Craig full on bashed James Bond. Click through the slides above to see what the seriously tired actor has to say about various Bond basics.