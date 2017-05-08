Diane Lane is finally not playing a mom in 'Paris Can Wait'

Making a movie in which you eat tons of food isn’t as fun as it sounds. Diane Lane spends most romanic comedy “Paris Can Wait,” traveling through France, digging into scrumptious-looking French dishes. It was all predictably delicious. But acting and eating at the same time isn’t always easy.

“I had some low notes in the reality of eating food,” Lane tells us. “My eyes started to strobe from eating too much chocolate — like I was going to have a seizure or something. They say chocolate is a drug, and I proved it. I thought they were joking.”

She wouldn’t describe herself as a foodie, though. “I make sure I have foodie friends, and I allow them to show off their foodi-ness to me. And I reap the benefits,” she says.

In the film, the Oscar-nominated actress, 52, plays Anne, the wife of a big-shot film producer played by Alec Baldwin. They’re due to travel from the Cannes Film Festival to Paris when he’s suddenly called away on business. So he deposits her in the car of one of his assistants, Jacques (Arnaud Viard), a middle-aged Frenchman, who keeps making pit-stops to grab food.

We soon start wondering if this neglected woman and this sometimes quite forward European will fall in love. But “Paris Can Wait” isn’t a simple “Will they or won’t they?” movie. And Lane likes that the two characters spend most of the movie in a gray zone.

“We’re so used to that ‘thumb up or down’ thing — live or die, does she or doesn’t she, black or white,” Lane says. “There’s very little patience for mystery. That’s where I think reality abides — in the amorphous question mark about how we feel.”

Jacques even confronts her about how she feels, in a way that few Americans would.

“He’s frank. That’s why they say, ‘Pardon my French.’ Because if you actually do a literal translation of a lot of French, it’s actually pretty frank,” she says, with a laugh.

For roles like “Paris Can Wait” — a romantic film about a middle aged woman — Lane has to go outside Hollywood. In Hollywood she mostly plays mothers. Right now, she’s Martha Kent, aka Superman’s mom in the DC Cinematic Universe. (She’ll be reprising the role in this fall’s “Justice League.”) But even that, she thinks, can be empowering.

“Being Superman’s mom is quite heroic, as far as the impact she has in creating a good man,” Lanes explains. After all, moms are big deals. “We all make our therapists rich talking about our mothers, right? If it’s not one thing, it’s your mother — that’s the joke.”

