Leonardo DiCaprio first choice for The Joker, Martin Scorsese tasked with convincing the actor

Last week’s announcement that Martin Scorsese will produce an origin story for The Joker for Warner Bros, which Todd Phillips of 'The Hangover' will direct, took many cinephiles by surprise.

But the reason why Warner Bros were so intent on getting the Academy Award winner involved in the origin story for The Joker has now been revealed, as it has been reported that the studio wants Scorsese to convince Leonardo DiCaprio to portray the infamous villain. Insiders believe that DiCaprio would play the Joker as “gritty crime boss in a Scorsese-esque Gotham underworld.” It’s also thought that Jonah Hill could help to connect the dots between DiCaprio and the film as he is good friends with the actor after starring alongside him in ‘The Wolf Of Wall Street’ and he also recently worked with Todd Phillips on ‘War Dogs.'

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros have tasked the ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Raging Bull’ director with lulling DiCaprio over to the film because Scorsese has his ear after directing him in ‘The Wolf Of Wall Street,' ‘The Departed,' ‘The Aviator,' ‘Gangs Of New York’ and ‘Shutter Island.' It’s an ambitious plan, but one Warner Bros believe could diversify and enhance the comic-book genre if it comes through.

This scheme is still in its very early stages, though, because there's not only no offer on the table yet for Leonardo DiCaprio, but also no signature on Martin Scorsese’s deal. But while it’s likely still just a pipe dream that Scorsese and DiCaprio will eventually collaborate on a Joker film, the studios desire to make stand-alone films with their characters, and hiring ambitious and critically acclaimed filmmakers to make them, is being lauded by movie insiders.

In return, if Scorsese can secure DiCaprio, it’s likely that he will have found a new home for his future, more personal, films, something that the financial failure of the $50 million ‘Silence’ had left him in need of.