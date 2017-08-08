Mother trailer will make you terrified of Jennifer Lawrence

The pairing of Jennifer Lawrence and director Darren Aronofsky has been exciting film fans ever since Mother was originally announced. Thankfully, the first trailer for the impending horror film doesn’t disappoint. In fact, it’s so terrifying that it will make viewers instantly afraid of the American national treasure that is Jennifer Lawrence. You can see for yourself below.

Deliciously creepy. Of course, that’s exactly what we’ve come to expect from Darren Aronofsky. Even though this is the first time that he has truly dabbled in the horror genre the likes of Requiem For A Dream, Black Swan and, especially, his debut outing Pi have each shown that he’s more than capable of injecting fear and dread into his work.

Mother finds the tranquil life of Jennifer Lawrence wrecked when a mysterious couple, played by Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer, moves into the remote country home that she has recently renovated and shares with her husband Javier Bardem. As well as that leading foursome the cast for Mother is rounded out by Kristen Wiig, Domhnall Gleeson, and his younger brother Brian Gleeson.