Movies

The MTV Movie and TV Awards were very woke this year

Maybe the kids are alright?

By
Matt Prigge
 Published : May 08, 2017 | Updated : May 08, 2017
Emma Watson
Emma Watson took home the Best Actor trophy for "Beauty and the Beast" at the MTV Movie Awards, in a category that didn't separate men from women. Credit: Getty Images

During the first year of the MTV Movie & TV Awards — formerly just the “MTV Movie Awards” — we saw “Beauty and the Beast” star Emma Watson take home a genderless acting trophy, beating out the likes of Hugh Jackman, James McAvoy and Taraji P. Henson. We saw Best Kiss go to two males (Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome from “Moonlight”). We saw Best Hero go not to some comic book staple, like the guys from “The Flash” and “Luke Cage” and “Arrow,” but to Henson’s Katherine Johnson in “Hidden Figures” — a scientist who battled gender and racial discrimination to score a key slot at NASA over 50 years ago.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards are for the kids, and are thus looser, less stodgy and decidedly less snooty than the Oscars or the Golden Globes. (Sorry, “Manchester by the Sea.”) They reflect the tastes of the young-uns. But that doesn’t just mean blockbusters have a chance to win trophies. It means they also reflect their values. And judging from the winners (and many of the nominees), it stresses again how different those values are from the olds who wanted to make America great again.

So bask in the good vibes of this year’s woke MTV Movie & TV Awards, which even found room for a Best Documentary slot, then gave it to “13th,” Ava DuVernay’s lacerating look at how racism never went away with the Emancipation Proclamation. Here’s the full list (with winners in bold):

MOVIE OF THE YEAR 
Beauty and the Beast 
Get Out 
Logan 
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
The Edge of Seventeen

BEST ACTOR IN A MOVIE 
Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out
Emma Watson – Beauty and the Beast
Hailee Steinfeld – The Edge of Seventeen
Hugh Jackman – Logan 
James McAvoy – Split
Taraji P. Henson – Hidden Figures

SHOW OF THE YEAR 
Atlanta
Game of Thrones
Insecure
Pretty Little Liars
Stranger Things
This Is Us

BEST ACTOR IN A SHOW 
Donald Glover – Atlanta
Emilia Clarke – Game of Thrones
Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin 
Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead
Mandy Moore – This Is Us
Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things

BEST KISS 
Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome – Moonlight
Emma Stone & Ryan Gosling – La La Land 
Emma Watson & Dan Stevens – Beauty and the Beast
Taraji P. Henson & Terrence Howard – Empire 
Zac Efron & Anna Kendrick – Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates

BEST HOST
Ellen DeGeneres – The Ellen DeGeneres Show
John Oliver – Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race
Samantha Bee – Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Trevor Noah – The Daily Show

BEST REALITY COMPETITION
America’s Got Talent
MasterChef Junior
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Bachelor
The Voice

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE 
Adam Devine – Workaholics
Ilana Glazer & Abbi Jacobson – Broad City
Lil Rel Howery – Get Out
Seth MacFarlane – Family Guy
Seth Rogen – Sausage Party
Will Arnett – The LEGO Batman Movie

TEARJERKER
Game of Thrones – Hodor’s (Kristian Nairn) Death
Grey’s Anatomy – Meredith tells her children about Derek’s death (Ellen Pompeo)
Me Before You – Will (Sam Claflin) tells Louisa (Emilia Clarke) he can’t stay with her
Moonlight – Paula (Naomie Harris) tells Chiron (Trevante Rhodes) that she loves him
This Is Us – Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Randall (Lonnie Chavis) at karate

NEXT GENERATION
Chrissy Metz
Daniel Kaluuya
Issa Rae
Riz Ahmed
Yara Shahidi

BEST DUO
Adam Levine and Blake Shelton – The Voice
Daniel Kaluuya and Lil Rel Howery – Get Out
Brian Tyree Henry and Lakeith Stanfield – Atlanta
Hugh Jackman and Dafne Keen – Logan
Josh Gad and Luke Evans – Beauty and the Beast
Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg – Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party

BEST FIGHT AGAINST THE SYSTEM
Get Out
Hidden Figures
Loving
Luke Cage
Mr. Robot

TRENDING
Channing Tatum and Beyoncé “Run the World (Girls)” – Lip Sync Battle
Lady Gaga Carpool Karaoke — The Late Late Show with James Corden
“Sean Spicer Press Conference” Featuring Melissa McCarthy — Saturday Night Live
“Cash Me Outside How Bout Dat?” — Dr. Phil
Wheel of Musical Impressions with Demi Lovato — The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Winona Ryder’s Winning SAG Award Reaction — 23rd Annual SAG Awards

BEST MUSICAL MOMENT
“Can’t Stop The Feeling,” Justin Timberlake — Trolls
“City of Stars,” Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone — La La Land
“Be That As it May,” Herizen Guardiola — The Get Down
“You’re the One That I Want,” Ensemble — Grease: Live
“You Can’t Stop the Beat,” Ensemble — Hairspray Live!
“How Far I’ll Go,” Auli’l Cravalho — Moana

GENERATION AWARD 
The Fast and the Furious Franchise

BEST AMERICAN STORY
Blackish
Fresh Off the Boat
Jane the Virgin
Moonlight
Transparent

BEST HERO
Felicity Jones — Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Grant Gustin — The Flash
Mike Colter — Luke Cage
Millie Bobby Brown — Stranger Things
Stephen Amell — Arrow
Taraji P. Henson — Hidden Figures

BEST DOCUMENTARY
13thI Am Not Your Negro
O.J.: Made in America
This is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous
TIME: The Kalief Browder Story

BEST VILLAIN
Allison Williams — Get Out
Demogorgon — Stranger Things
Jared Leto — Suicide Squad
Jeffrey Dean Morgan — The Walking Dead
Wes Bentley — American Horror Story

Tags:MTV Movie and TV AwardsMTVEmma WatsonTaraji P. HensonMoonlightBeauty and the Beast
 
