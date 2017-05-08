The MTV Movie and TV Awards were very woke this year

During the first year of the MTV Movie & TV Awards — formerly just the “MTV Movie Awards” — we saw “Beauty and the Beast” star Emma Watson take home a genderless acting trophy, beating out the likes of Hugh Jackman, James McAvoy and Taraji P. Henson. We saw Best Kiss go to two males (Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome from “Moonlight”). We saw Best Hero go not to some comic book staple, like the guys from “The Flash” and “Luke Cage” and “Arrow,” but to Henson’s Katherine Johnson in “Hidden Figures” — a scientist who battled gender and racial discrimination to score a key slot at NASA over 50 years ago.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards are for the kids, and are thus looser, less stodgy and decidedly less snooty than the Oscars or the Golden Globes. (Sorry, “Manchester by the Sea.”) They reflect the tastes of the young-uns. But that doesn’t just mean blockbusters have a chance to win trophies. It means they also reflect their values. And judging from the winners (and many of the nominees), it stresses again how different those values are from the olds who wanted to make America great again.

So bask in the good vibes of this year’s woke MTV Movie & TV Awards, which even found room for a Best Documentary slot, then gave it to “13th,” Ava DuVernay’s lacerating look at how racism never went away with the Emancipation Proclamation. Here’s the full list (with winners in bold):

MOVIE OF THE YEAR

Beauty and the Beast

Get Out

Logan

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

The Edge of Seventeen

BEST ACTOR IN A MOVIE

Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out

Emma Watson – Beauty and the Beast

Hailee Steinfeld – The Edge of Seventeen

Hugh Jackman – Logan

James McAvoy – Split

Taraji P. Henson – Hidden Figures

SHOW OF THE YEAR

Atlanta

Game of Thrones

Insecure

Pretty Little Liars

Stranger Things

This Is Us

BEST ACTOR IN A SHOW

Donald Glover – Atlanta

Emilia Clarke – Game of Thrones

Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin

Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead

Mandy Moore – This Is Us

Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things

BEST KISS

Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome – Moonlight

Emma Stone & Ryan Gosling – La La Land

Emma Watson & Dan Stevens – Beauty and the Beast

Taraji P. Henson & Terrence Howard – Empire

Zac Efron & Anna Kendrick – Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates

BEST HOST

Ellen DeGeneres – The Ellen DeGeneres Show

John Oliver – Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Samantha Bee – Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Trevor Noah – The Daily Show

BEST REALITY COMPETITION

America’s Got Talent

MasterChef Junior

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Bachelor

The Voice

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Adam Devine – Workaholics

Ilana Glazer & Abbi Jacobson – Broad City

Lil Rel Howery – Get Out

Seth MacFarlane – Family Guy

Seth Rogen – Sausage Party

Will Arnett – The LEGO Batman Movie

TEARJERKER

Game of Thrones – Hodor’s (Kristian Nairn) Death

Grey’s Anatomy – Meredith tells her children about Derek’s death (Ellen Pompeo)

Me Before You – Will (Sam Claflin) tells Louisa (Emilia Clarke) he can’t stay with her

Moonlight – Paula (Naomie Harris) tells Chiron (Trevante Rhodes) that she loves him

This Is Us – Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Randall (Lonnie Chavis) at karate

NEXT GENERATION

Chrissy Metz

Daniel Kaluuya

Issa Rae

Riz Ahmed

Yara Shahidi

BEST DUO

Adam Levine and Blake Shelton – The Voice

Daniel Kaluuya and Lil Rel Howery – Get Out

Brian Tyree Henry and Lakeith Stanfield – Atlanta

Hugh Jackman and Dafne Keen – Logan

Josh Gad and Luke Evans – Beauty and the Beast

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg – Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party

BEST FIGHT AGAINST THE SYSTEM

Get Out

Hidden Figures

Loving

Luke Cage

Mr. Robot

TRENDING

Channing Tatum and Beyoncé “Run the World (Girls)” – Lip Sync Battle

Lady Gaga Carpool Karaoke — The Late Late Show with James Corden

“Sean Spicer Press Conference” Featuring Melissa McCarthy — Saturday Night Live

“Cash Me Outside How Bout Dat?” — Dr. Phil

Wheel of Musical Impressions with Demi Lovato — The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Winona Ryder’s Winning SAG Award Reaction — 23rd Annual SAG Awards

BEST MUSICAL MOMENT

“Can’t Stop The Feeling,” Justin Timberlake — Trolls

“City of Stars,” Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone — La La Land

“Be That As it May,” Herizen Guardiola — The Get Down

“You’re the One That I Want,” Ensemble — Grease: Live

“You Can’t Stop the Beat,” Ensemble — Hairspray Live!

“How Far I’ll Go,” Auli’l Cravalho — Moana

GENERATION AWARD

The Fast and the Furious Franchise

BEST AMERICAN STORY

Blackish

Fresh Off the Boat

Jane the Virgin

Moonlight

Transparent

BEST HERO

Felicity Jones — Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Grant Gustin — The Flash

Mike Colter — Luke Cage

Millie Bobby Brown — Stranger Things

Stephen Amell — Arrow

Taraji P. Henson — Hidden Figures

BEST DOCUMENTARY

13thI Am Not Your Negro

O.J.: Made in America

This is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous

TIME: The Kalief Browder Story

BEST VILLAIN

Allison Williams — Get Out

Demogorgon — Stranger Things

Jared Leto — Suicide Squad

Jeffrey Dean Morgan — The Walking Dead

Wes Bentley — American Horror Story