Is Adele about to become an actress?

After dominating the music industry for the last half a dozen years, Adele is apparently setting her sights on the silver-screen. It has been speculated that the ‘Rumor Has It’ and ‘Hello’ singer has been earmarked for a role in the adaptation of ‘Oliver!’, and it’s believed that she is “seriously considering” the offer, too.

These rumors first appeared in The Sun, with their insider insisting that Adele sees the part as a “new challenge.” The London-born songstress is also tempted because she wants to take on a part that her four-year-old son Angelo could enjoy and appreciate.

“It would be a major part for her and she’s seriously considering it,” the source continued, via the NME. “She’s talked about Angelo being her number one priority and she sees this as a role that he could appreciate too. It would be a new challenge for her but one that she would definitely be up for.”

Released in 1968, ‘Oliver!’ is based on Charles Dickens’ novel ‘Oliver Twist,' and includes the iconic songs, ‘Food, Glorious Food,' ‘Consider Yourself’ and ‘You’ve Got To Pick A Pocket Or Two.' It went on to win six Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director for Carol Reed, while also grossing $77.4 million at the box office.

Working Title Films and Cameron Mackintosh Ltd, the team behind ‘Les Miserable,' are currently trying to bring ‘Oliver!’ to the big-screen again. They should have plenty of suitors considering that the 2012 musical made $441.8 million. Signing up Adele should increase its appeal, because she's not only one of the most popular performers in the industry, but also a born and bred Cockney, which will increase its integrity.

Of course, the fact that Adele has already picked up an Academy Award for her titular track to ‘Skyfall’ means that, as well as her musical success, in many ways she has basically already dominated the movie world, too.