Zach Braff’s ‘Going in Style’ is nothing like ‘Garden State’ —and that’s a good thing

‘Going in Style’

Director: Zach Braff

Stars: Michael Caine, Morgan Freeman, Alan Arkin

Rating: PG-13

2 (out of 5) Globes

Zach Braff's “Going in Style” doesn’t feel like a Zach Braff movie, like "Garden State." That's a good thing. It has some predictably charming work from its three leads, Michael Caine, Morgan Freeman and Alan Arkin. It has a tiny bit of bite, concerning three wrinkly retirees who rob a bank — not because they’re greedy, but because they’ve been screwed by greedy banks and greedy corporations. It's a pleasant enough diversion. Still, if you showed it back-to-back with Braff’s “Garden State” and told viewers it came from the same artist, they’d never believe you. In fact, maybe they’d wish you were lying.

When he made “Garden State” 14 years ago, Braff was then known as that mugging, lovable doctor from “Scrubs.” So he pulled a classic career move, making a movie that revealed he was a sensitive (though still quirky!) soul. The movie earned him untold fans, but also untold detractors, like us, who couldn’t stand a movie that featured both painfully sincere shilling for The Shins and a sight gag about a dude eating breakfast dressed like a medieval knight. Neither “sensitive” nor “quirky” describes “Going in Style.” It's a paint-by-numbers comedy, literally: It's a remake of the 1979 comedy starring George Burns, Art Carney and Lee Strasberg. Even if you've never seen that one, Braff's version is exactly what you’d expect from a movie where three screen legends in their 70s and 80s stick up a bank. You probably wouldn’t even be surprised to learn they do it while wearing Rat Pack masks.

But again, at least it's nothing like "Garden State." You can sense Braff trying to play ball, directing as though following a how-to manual. He conforms to every beat of the typical classic studio comedy, right down to a score that could be labeled “goofy geriatric bank robber comedy music.” Apart from a disastrously conceived and staged set piece where our heroes try to rob the ingredients for Chicken Cordon Bleu from a Bushwick supermarket, it’s a well-oiled machine, pausing for small bits of sentimentality here, cranking out a gag about three Oscar-winners debating “The Bachelorette” there. (And you thought Caine missing the ’87 Oscars because he was filming “Jaws: The Revenge” was humiliating.) It tells you where to laugh, where to get angry, where to get teary, and when to cheer. And when it’s over, you'll forget Braff had anything to do with it. But maybe that's for the best.

