Tom Holland confirmed this big Marvel fan theory about Peter Parker

Spider-Man stealing Steve Roger’s shield in "Captain America: Civil War" is regarded by many as the precise moment that Tom Holland’s webslinger joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But while this marked Spider-Man’s first appearance in the MCU, it now turns out that Peter Parker actually made his debut in "Iron Man 2."

Tom Holland is the one that made this startling revelation, confirming a long-touted fan theory that a very young Peter Parker was the one that stood up to a rogue robot at the Stark Expo in the 2010 blockbuster. The Huffington Post calculated that since Tom Holland’s Peter Parker is a teenager in the impending "Spider-Man: Homecoming" he would have been the right age for the aforementioned scene. After this evidence was presented to the British actor, he surprisingly confirmed that the theory was indeed correct.

“It is Peter Parker. I can confirm that: that is Peter Parker. I can confirm that as of today. I literally had a conversation with Kevin Feige only 20 minutes ago. Maybe I’ve just done a big, old spoiler, but it’s out there now. It’s cool. I like the idea that Peter Parker has been in the universe since the beginning,” Holland explained.

If you can’t quite remember this scene from "Iron Man 2," which is understandable considering that the film is so underwhelming, you can remind yourself of the exact moment that Peter Parker graced his presence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe below.

Peter Parker’s presence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has grown exponentially ever since his brief debut in "Iron Man 2," when he was portrayed by Max Favreau, the son of director Jon Favreau. The character’s presence was elongated for "Captain America: Civil War," which is when Holland stepped into the role. But you’ll have to wait until July 7 to finally see the 21-year-old realize the fleshed-out role in "Spider-Man: Homecoming."

Considering the early acclaim that "Spider-Man: Homecoming" has received, we can expect to see even more of the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the next few years.