Yesterday 8:42 pm Indian Point nuclear power plant, less than 30 miles from New York City, will close by April 2021 under an agreement New York State reached this week with the utility company that owns the plant, according to reports. One of the reactors will permanently shut down by April 2020, followed by the rest of the plant, which sits on the east bank of the Hudson River, the following year. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who supports nuclear power plants in the upper region of the state, has long requested...