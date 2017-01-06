When Anna Akbari received her Ph.D. in sociology in 2008, she felt like she was on top of the world. And then the Great Recession began. “As a lot of people did, I became acutely aware that the system that we had become used to seeing as a security blanket wasn’t something that we could rely on,” says Akbari, the author of the book “Startup Your Life: Hustle and Hack Your Way to Happiness.” “We really had to individually be a little scrappy and reinvent the system.” With many readers having...