‘My Dad Wrote a Porno’ is your new podcast obsession

Looking for a podcast pick-me-up for your morning commute? Try My Dad Wrote a Porno on for size. The hilarious U.K. cult hit has been downloaded over 50 million times and has quite the celebrity following already, with Elijah Wood, Michael Sheen and others among its fans. But be warned: People not in the know may think you’re a little loopy for laughing so hard to yourself on the train to work.

The podcast was born after Jamie Morton, the show’s creator, discovered that his 60-year-old father had taken up a new pet project — writing porn under the pseudonym Rocky Flintstone.

“My dad took me into the study two years ago to tell me he’d been writing some novels,” says Morton. “Then he sent me some draft pages and I realized he was writing pornography in his garden shed without my mother knowing.”

While most of us would probably immediately seek therapy or try desperately to forget knowing such a thing, Morton decided to share chapters of the book (“Belinda Blinked”) with friends and future castmates James Cooper and Alice Levine at the pub.

“I realized it was the most hilarious novel ever written in the most unintentionally funny way,” he says. “My father can’t spell, barely uses grammar and his sexual knowledge is absolutely zero.”

Upon first experiencing “Belinda Blinked,” Levine admits she “lost her mind.”

“Imagine, we’re in a nice North London suburb. People are sitting around a week before Christmas, enjoying their pub lunch, and Jamie is reading out bits about people’s breasts popping out and brassieres working overtime. It was so good,” she recalls.

Cooper adds, “He started reading to us and we critiqued it and laughed at the bad grammar. Then we were like, 'Do we just find this funny? Or would other people find this funny?'”

So far, “Belinda Blinked” has had many memorable lines, but Jamie, Alice and James all have their favorites.

“I really like when my dad is writing about a sexual encounter and he says, ‘And then he grabbed her cervix,’” Morton confesses.

“Her nipples were the size of a 3-inch rivet on the hull of the fateful Titanic,” says Levine.

“I like it when he calls the penis, ‘the flesh of mankind,'” Cooper chimes in.

The third season of My Dad Wrote a Porno comes out on May 29, and don’t worry — there’s no shortage of material.

“When I first decided to do the podcast, I went to my dad and said, ‘I really think, quite strongly, that you should start writing more of this stuff,'” Morton reveals. “And he was like, ‘I’ve written four books already. I’ve been working on this for a while.'”

Luckily, Morton’s father is also a good sport about the podcast as well.

“He sees the funny side and was onboard immediately,” Morton says. “It’s all done with love and affection. James and Alice have known my dad for years. It’s hilarious. My poor mother!”

For more information on My Dad Wrote a Porno, visit: mydadwroteaporno.com.