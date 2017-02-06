Nicole Kidman is finally opening up.

The 49-year-old is rumored to be working on a tell-all autobiography. And literally? My mouth is watering just thinking about all the goodies.

According to Daily Mail, the “Lion” actress has maybe decided this is the time to lift the lid on her very guarded, very private life. And she could earn a cool $11 million for it which isn’t too shabby either.

Surely, Kidman will dish on her experiences with ex-husband Tom Cruise and the Church of Scientology, which she has never really gone public about — on account that her two children with Cruise, Connor and Isabella, are devoted followers of the cult, er, I mean, church.

Other likely dishy topics include her now husband, Keith Urban, and his struggle with drugs; her maybe torrid affairs with the likes of Ewan McGregor and Lenny Kravitz (girl, get it!); and maybe, hopefully, her decision to go blonde, even though we all know that the red hair looks so damn good on her. Don’t fight it, Nicole!

