Rumors of Oasis reunion swirl for Manchester benefit concert

Oasis fans might finally get the reunion they’ve been waiting for at Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester concert to benefit the victims of the Manchester Arena bombing.

Black Eyed Peas singer Taboo, 41, might have let slip news of the iconic English rock band’s reunion in a Tuesday tweet promoting the fundraising event where he tagged a list of artists who are slated to perform.

Taboo tagged Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Niall Horan, Usher – and Oasis.

The tweet was quickly deleted, and Taboo followed up with another tweet, “Sorry for the confusion folks this the right post.”

But it was too late to stop the rumors from swirling.

Oasis formed in 1991 in Manchester but broke up in 2009 amid a very public fued between estranged brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher.

The Gallaghers were raised in Manchester, and the bombing had a definite impact on former Oasis lead singer Liam.

The day after the attack, he wrote on Twitter, "In total shock and absolutely devastated about what's gone down in Manchester ... Sending Love and Light to all the families involved."

In total shock and absolutely devastated about what's gone down in MANCHESTER sending Love and Light to all the family's involved LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 23, 2017

The One Love Manchester beneift would be a fitting reunion for the Manchester-bred rock band whose 1996 hit “Don’t Look Back in Anger” became the unofficial anthem for the bombing victims during a memorial as the community mourned the 23 victims killed and 116 injured in the May 22 attack on an Ariana Grande concert.

Toward the end of a moment of silence being held at St. Ann's Square in Manchester, a woman named Lydia Bernsmeier-Rullow started singing the Oasis tune as she cradled a bouquet of yellow roses. Tentatively, a few other members of the crowd joined in. Turning into one of those give-you-chills moments, a man in the crowd shouted, "C'mon, sing up," prompting the crowd to join in for the chorus.

“So Sally can wait. She knows it’s too late as they’re walking on by. Her soul slides away, but don’t look back in anger, I heard you say,” the crowd sang in unison.

Most fans, however, were in disbelief a reunion would happen.

Liam Gallagher performed his first solo gig Monday in Manchester to an audience of about 1,400. All proceeds were donated to the families of the victims of the terrorist attack at Manchester Arena.

No chance. As my mate said: "Liam is playing and the yanks got confused" — Lisa (@Leace86) May 31, 2017

Why do people continually fall for this bullshit!! Ain't happening. — Craig Anderson (@micknsiv) May 31, 2017