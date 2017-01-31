Finally some good news.

This fall, Oprah will be making the comeback of a lifetime: she’ll be joining “60 Minutes” as a special correspondent. According to Vulture, she’ll be filing stories that facilitate real conversations between people from different backgrounds.

“’I'm so excited and proud to join forces with this historic news program, which for me represents the bastion of journalistic storytelling,” she said in a statement. "At a time when people are so divided, my intention is to bring relevant insight and perspective."

You gotta admit— the woman has impeccable timing.

No word yet on whether or not those interviews will be tearful and full of emotions, but a girl can dream.