Debbie Reynolds died Wednesday night at the age of 84, a day after the death of her daughter, Carrie Fisher.

Reynolds’ career in Hollywood spanned more than 65 years, starring in classic films like “Singin’ in the Rain,” “The Unsinkable Molly Brown” and “How the West was Won.” More recently, she played Grace Adler’s mother on the hit sitcom “Will and Grace.”

Her remarkable life can be best summed up through the words of her late daughter on NPR’s “Fresh Air”:

“She's an immensely powerful woman, and I just admire my mother very much. There's very few women from her generation who worked like that, who just kept a career going all her life, and raised children, and had horrible relationships, and lost all her money, and got it back again. I mean, she's had an amazing life, and she's someone to admire."

